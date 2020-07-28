Poco launched the M2 Pro as its most affordable smartphone a couple of weeks ago, starting at Rs 13,999. In a similar fashion to previous online sales, the phone went out of stock in the first sale. If you wanted to get your hands on it, then here’s another chance for you. Poco is hosting the second sale of the Poco M2 Pro on July 30. The sale will go live at 12 pm on Flipkart. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Poco has not announced whether it will make all the variants available during the sale. The M2 Pro comes in three storage variants and three colours. The base variant of the M2 Pro comes in at a price of Rs 13,999, offering 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The second variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 14,999. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,999. Also Read - Poco F2 Pro starts receiving MIUI 12 stable update

WATCH: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

Apart from the three storage variants, Poco also brings the phone in three gradient colours. One can get the phone in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener and Two Shades of Black. Also Read - Poco C3: Xiaomi Redmi 9C may launch under a new name in India

The Poco M2 Pro is essentially a reworked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The phone looks similar to the Redmi devices and borrows a majority of the latter’s specifications. The only difference between these two phones is the charging speed. The Poco M2 Pro gains a faster 33W fast wired charging system.

Poco M2 Pro Specifications

Rest of the phone is almost identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Poco is using the same 6.67-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with narrow bezels and a small punch-hole cutout for the camera. This display cutout holds the 16-megapixel front camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power key for biometric verification.

Inside, the M2 Pro uses a Snapdragon 720G chipset. This chipset is similar to the Snapdragon 730G but with slight compromises in performance. One can get up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and there’s the Poco Launcher 2.0 on top.

As for the cameras, it has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a depth camera. A 5020mAh battery keeps the phone alive, relying on a 33W fast-charging system.

Story Timeline