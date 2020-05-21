Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch

Whether the Poco F2 Pro is coming to India or not is still up in the air. However, another Poco smartphone is definitely on its way to the country. The Poco M2 Pro, which we heard about a couple of weeks ago is an upcoming mid-range phone within the now supposedly independent Poco wing of Xiaomi. The Poco M2 Pro has the code name gram, and the model number M2003J6CI. The same smartphone was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG databases recently. Also Read - Redmi follows Poco to tease launch of true wireless earbuds; could be Redmi AirDots

As per the Bluetooth SIG listing, the Poco M2 Pro is revealed to come with the Bluetooth 5.0 unsurprisingly and is loaded with the MIUI 11 custom skin. The Declaration ID of the smartphone matches the Redmi Note 9 models, which again is not surprising because of two reasons. The first is that Poco still has deep connections with Xiaomi, right to the software they use on their phones. The second is that both the recent Poco branded devices we have seen so far are rebranded Redmi K-series devices. Also Read - Poco Pop Buds name revealed, could actually be the Xiaomi Mi Air Dots 2 SE

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

Further evidence of the Poco M2 Pro being a Redmi Note 9 series device, particularly the Redmi Note 9 Pro, is the kernel source code for the phone codenamed gram. The source code matches that of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing meanwhile suggests that the new Poco phone will come with Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It will also feature dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. Also Read - Poco F2 Pro launched: 64MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC and other key features

The rebranding strategy worked with the Poco X2 because Xiaomi did not launch the Redmi K30 in India. However, the Redmi Note 9 Pro (the phone the M2 Pro is supposedly based on) has already launched in India. So it remains to be seen if the M2 Pro does actually end up being a rebranded Note 9 Pro.

In any case we know the Poco M2 Pro is coming to the Indian Market. As per a report from a couple of weeks ago, by MySmartPrice, the Xiaomi India confirmed the presence of M2 Pro and Redmi Note 9. Both the device names were spotted on the Xiaomi India website along with the upcoming Mi 10.

Story Timeline