Poco M2 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G, 6GB RAM

The Poco M2 Pro is officially set for a July 7 launch in India. According to a tweet from the company the latest Poco phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It has already been listed on the e-commerce website. The Poco M2 Pro India launch event will begin at 12:00PM. And now some specs of the phone has leaked via Geekbench. The Poco M2 Pro seems to feature Snapdragon 720G and 6GB RAM. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro India launch set for July 7, listed on Flipkart

The Chinese brand has also shared an image of the device. It clearly shows that the new Poco phone will launch with a quad rear camera setup. The company hasn’t shared any other details regarding the device. The Flipkart listing suggests that the Poco M2 Pro will offer support for fast charging. There is a question at the bottom of the page. Flipkart says if you find the right answer, then you can stand the chance of winning the new Poco phone. Also Read - Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch; could be the rumored Poco M2 Pro

The features and design details of the Poco M2 Pro are currently under wraps. It is likely to have a punch-hole display design. Besides, the same Poco phone with the model number M2001J2I was spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website. It was previously reported that the kernel source code for the new phone codenamed gram. The source code matches that of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Additionally, it is believed that the upcoming Poco phone will launch in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The same chipset is powering the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. A Wi-Fi Alliance listing suggested that the device will come with Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It will also feature dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It is rumored to offer features and specifications similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pto handset.