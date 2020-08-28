comscore Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart | BGR India
Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart; check price, specifications and price

The Poco M2 Pro base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999.

  • Published: August 28, 2020 8:39 AM IST
Poco M2 Pro Review 1

The Poco M2 Pro will be on sale today via Flipkart. The sale will begin at 12:00PM. The Poco M2 Pro price in India starts from Rs 13,999. To recall, the device was launched with Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear camera setup, 33W fast charging, and more. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is giving a five percent instant discount on SBI credit card and no-cost EMI options too. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

Poco M2 Pro price in India

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three storage variants and the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 14,999. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,999. The latest Poco phone comes in Blue, Green and Greener, and Black color options. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro Review: A better version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro?

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

Poco M2 Pro specifications, features

The rest of the phone is almost identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Poco is using the same 6.67-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with narrow bezels and a small punch-hole cutout for the camera. This display cutout holds the 16-megapixel front camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power key for biometric verification. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Inside, the M2 Pro uses a Snapdragon 720G chipset. This chipset is similar to the Snapdragon 730G but with slight compromises in performance. One can get up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and there’s the company’s Launcher 2.0 on top.

As for the cameras, it has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a depth camera. A 5020mAh battery keeps the phone alive, relying on a 33W fast-charging system.

In other news, a leak suggests that the Poco X3 could launch on September 8. The upcoming phone is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 732 chipset, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, and a big 5,160mAh battery with 33W charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 28, 2020 8:39 AM IST

