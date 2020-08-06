comscore Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Price in India, offers, specifications, features
Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Price in India, offers, specifications, features

The Poco M2 Pro price in India starts from Rs 13,999.

  Published: August 6, 2020 9:34 AM IST
The Poco M2 Pro will be once again available for purchase today on Flipkart. The sale will begin at 12:00PM. The Poco M2 Pro price in India starts from Rs 13,999. To recall, the device was launched with Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear camera setup, 33W fast charging, and more. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is running ‘Big Saving Days‘ offer, so most all the offers from different banks can be availed during the purchase. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Poco M2 Pro price in India

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three storage variants and the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 14,999. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,999. The latest Poco phone comes in Blue, Green and Greener, and Black color options. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale on Amazon India and mi.com today at 2PM: Price, offers

Poco M2 Pro specifications, features

Rest of the phone is almost identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Poco is using the same 6.67-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with narrow bezels and a small punch-hole cutout for the camera. This display cutout holds the 16-megapixel front camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power key for biometric verification. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale via Flipkart; check price, features and offers

Inside, the M2 Pro uses a Snapdragon 720G chipset. This chipset is similar to the Snapdragon 730G but with slight compromises in performance. One can get up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and there’s the company’s Launcher 2.0 on top.

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs, features, availability

As for the cameras, it has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a depth camera. A 5020mAh battery keeps the phone alive, relying on a 33W fast-charging system.

Best Sellers