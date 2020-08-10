The Poco M2 Pro will be once again go on sale today for consumers in India. The flash sale will take place at 12:00PM on Flipkart. The Poco M2 Pro price in India starts from Rs 13,999. To recall, Xiaomi had launched the device with Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear camera setup, 33W fast charging, and more. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is running ‘Big Saving Days‘ offer, so most all the offers from different banks can be availed during the purchase. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C second sale today at 12PM: Check offers

Poco M2 Pro: Price in India

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three storage variants and the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 14,999. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,999. The latest Poco phone comes in Blue, Green and Greener, and Black color options. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

Specifications, features

Rest of the phone is almost identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Poco is using the same 6.67-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with narrow bezels and a small punch-hole cutout for the camera. This display cutout holds the 16-megapixel front camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power key for biometric verification. Also Read - Nokia to launch 50-inch 4K and 32-inch FHD TV in India soon

Inside, the M2 Pro uses a Snapdragon 720G chipset. This chipset is similar to the Snapdragon 730G but with slight compromises in performance. One can get up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and there’s the company’s Launcher 2.0 on top.

Watch Video: Poco M2 Pro Camera Review

As for the cameras, it has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a depth camera. A 5020mAh battery keeps the phone alive, relying on a 33W fast-charging system.