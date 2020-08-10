comscore Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications
News

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

News

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three storage variants and the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999.

  • Published: August 10, 2020 10:02 AM IST
Poco M2 Pro Review 5

best quad camera phone

The Poco M2 Pro will be once again go on sale today for consumers in India. The flash sale will take place at 12:00PM on Flipkart. The Poco M2 Pro price in India starts from Rs 13,999. To recall, Xiaomi had launched the device with Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear camera setup, 33W fast charging, and more. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is running ‘Big Saving Days‘ offer, so most all the offers from different banks can be availed during the purchase. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C second sale today at 12PM: Check offers

Poco M2 Pro: Price in India

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three storage variants and the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 14,999. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,999. The latest Poco phone comes in Blue, Green and Greener, and Black color options. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

Specifications, features

Rest of the phone is almost identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Poco is using the same 6.67-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with narrow bezels and a small punch-hole cutout for the camera. This display cutout holds the 16-megapixel front camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power key for biometric verification. Also Read - Nokia to launch 50-inch 4K and 32-inch FHD TV in India soon

Inside, the M2 Pro uses a Snapdragon 720G chipset. This chipset is similar to the Snapdragon 730G but with slight compromises in performance. One can get up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and there’s the company’s Launcher 2.0 on top.

Watch Video: Poco M2 Pro Camera Review

As for the cameras, it has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a depth camera. A 5020mAh battery keeps the phone alive, relying on a 33W fast-charging system.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 10, 2020 10:02 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

13999

MIUI 11 based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48MP + 5MP Macro + 8MP Ultra wide + 2MP Depth

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM
News
Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C second sale today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C second sale today at 12PM: Check offers

OnePlus Nord gets another Oxygen OS update with fixes

News

OnePlus Nord gets another Oxygen OS update with fixes

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

News

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

Nokia 50-inch 4K and 32-inch full HD TVs coming soon to India

Smart TVs

Nokia 50-inch 4K and 32-inch full HD TVs coming soon to India

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C second sale today at 12PM: Check offers

OnePlus Nord gets another Oxygen OS update with fixes

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C second sale today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C second sale today at 12PM: Check offers
Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

News

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications
Smartphones with curved display that are launched in 2020

Top Products

Smartphones with curved display that are launched in 2020
Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Top Products

Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन की सेल Flipkart पर आज, 5 कैमरा फोन को 13,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Infinix Hot 9 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 5000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा हैं फीचर्स, जानें कीमत

Motorola One Fusion+ की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 6GB RAM, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी हैं फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 मैप फाइनली बीटा वर्जन में हुआ रिलीज, जानें डिटेल्स

Realme 5 Pro और Realme C3 के न्यू कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

News

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM
News
Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C second sale today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C second sale today at 12PM: Check offers
OnePlus Nord gets another Oxygen OS update with fixes

News

OnePlus Nord gets another Oxygen OS update with fixes
Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

News

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications
Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report

News

Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers