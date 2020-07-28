comscore Poco M2 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco M2 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News

Poco M2 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

The latest Poco M2 Pro June update fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the device, which could have bypassed user interaction requirements.

  • Published: July 28, 2020 5:32 PM IST
Poco M2 Pro Review 2

Poco is rolling out a new software update for its recently launched M2 Pro smartphone. The latest update brings a month-old June 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, the update does not mention any newly added features. The latest Poco M2 Pro update carries the software build version V11.0.3.0.QJPINXM, and its firmware is about 2.2GB in size. Also Read - Honor 9S gets listed on Flipkart ahead of July 31 India launch

The update is based on Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 custom skin on top. However, Poco hasn’t announced when the stable MIUI 12 update roll out for the device will begin. This update is currently rolling out for users based in India in a staged process, so it should take a while before reaching all Poco M2 Pro units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Besides, the availability of this update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 Air launching in India on July 30: Expected price, features

According to the Android bulletin website, the June 2020 security patch fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the device. One of the exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components. Poco is likely to roll out the latest July 2020 security patch to the device soon. Also Read - Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India: Price, Features

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

Also Read

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

Poco M2 Pro Features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. The device also sports a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Poco M2 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared port, 4G LTE, and a USB Type C port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 28, 2020 5:32 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

13999

MIUI 11 based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48MP + 5MP Macro + 8MP Ultra wide + 2MP Depth

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Vivo V19 now cheaper in India by up to Rs 4,000
News
Vivo V19 now cheaper in India by up to Rs 4,000
OnePlus Nord pre-orders begin on Amazon India with massive demand

News

OnePlus Nord pre-orders begin on Amazon India with massive demand

Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 get July 2020 security update

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 get July 2020 security update

Poco M2 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Poco M2 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Honor 9S gets listed on Flipkart ahead of July 31 India launch

News

Honor 9S gets listed on Flipkart ahead of July 31 India launch

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Vivo V19 now cheaper in India by up to Rs 4,000

OnePlus Nord pre-orders begin on Amazon India with massive demand

Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 get July 2020 security update

Poco M2 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Honor 9S gets listed on Flipkart ahead of July 31 India launch

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco M2 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Poco M2 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Honor 9S gets listed on Flipkart ahead of July 31 India launch

News

Honor 9S gets listed on Flipkart ahead of July 31 India launch
Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India
Tecno Spark 6 Air launching in India on July 30: Expected price, features

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air launching in India on July 30: Expected price, features
Best phone with Headphone Jack

Top Products

Best phone with Headphone Jack

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord स्मार्टफोन का प्री-ऑर्डर शुरू, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Google का सस्ता फोन Pixel 4a तीन अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Samsung ने UHD बिजनेस TV की नई रेंज लॉन्च की

Realme V5 के लॉन्च से पहले स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कलर वेरिएंट लीक, Realme V5 Pro भी आया सामने

6 कैमरा वाले Vivo V19 को अब 4 हजार रुपये कम में खरीदें, जानें नई कीमत

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review

News

Vivo V19 now cheaper in India by up to Rs 4,000
News
Vivo V19 now cheaper in India by up to Rs 4,000
OnePlus Nord pre-orders begin on Amazon India with massive demand

News

OnePlus Nord pre-orders begin on Amazon India with massive demand
Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 get July 2020 security update

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 get July 2020 security update
Poco M2 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Poco M2 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Honor 9S gets listed on Flipkart ahead of July 31 India launch

News

Honor 9S gets listed on Flipkart ahead of July 31 India launch

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers