Poco M2 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Poco is rolling out a new software update for its recently launched M2 Pro smartphone. The latest update brings a month-old June 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, the update does not mention any newly added features. The latest Poco M2 Pro update carries the software build version V11.0.3.0.QJPINXM, and its firmware is about 2.2GB in size. Also Read - Honor 9S gets listed on Flipkart ahead of July 31 India launch

The update is based on Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 custom skin on top. However, Poco hasn’t announced when the stable MIUI 12 update roll out for the device will begin. This update is currently rolling out for users based in India in a staged process, so it should take a while before reaching all Poco M2 Pro units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Besides, the availability of this update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 Air launching in India on July 30: Expected price, features

According to the Android bulletin website, the June 2020 security patch fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the device. One of the exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components. Poco is likely to roll out the latest July 2020 security patch to the device soon. Also Read - Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India: Price, Features

Poco M2 Pro Features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. The device also sports a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Poco M2 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared port, 4G LTE, and a USB Type C port for charging.