Poco, after various rumours, has finally launched the Poco M2 Reloaded budget phone in India. The smartphone is another variant of the Poco M2 that was launched in India last year. This is in addition to the M2 Pro. Also Read - Poco M2 Reloaded India launch today on Flipkart at 12PM, price expected to be under Rs 10,000

The new Poco smartphone is a slightly toned-down version of the M2, both in terms of the spec sheet and the price. Here’s a look at the new Poco phone’s details. Also Read - Poco M2 Reloaded India launch date announced: Expected specs, price and more

Poco M2 Reloaded price, availability

The Poco M2 Reloaded comes with a price tag of Rs 9,499 for a single 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage option. It is now available to buy via the online portal Flipkart. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

The M2 Reloaded comes in Greyish Black and Mostly Blue colour variants.

Poco M2 Reloaded features, specs

The Poco M2 Reloaded shares most of the specs and features with the original M2. Except, the new phone offers a lesser 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage at a lower price tag. To recall, the Poco M2 comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB and starts at Rs 10,499.

The phone comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, much like the Poco M2.

The camera department also remains the same. There are four rear cameras: a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with support for 18W fast charging. Another difference is that the new Poco M2 Reloaded runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top, clubbed with the Poco Launcher. The M2 was launched with Android 10.

Additionally, the smartphone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, IR Blaster, and the usual connectivity options.