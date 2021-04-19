comscore Poco M2 Reloaded India launch date announced: Expected specs, price
Poco M2 Reloaded India launch date announced: Expected specs, price and more

The Poco M2 Reloaded is launching in India on April 21 and will be a mild refresh for the original Poco M2 from last year. Here’s what we know.

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 from last year made headlines for being one of the most affordable phones to offer 6GB RAM. Now, Poco is bringing a mildly refreshed version of the same under the Poco M2 Reloaded moniker. It will be revealed on April 21 and will go on sale on Flipkart the same day at 3 pm. The social media teaser reveals no change in design from the 2020 model. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

A listing on Flipkart reveals the only change with the Poco M2 Reloaded – a new RAM variant. The base variant of the phone will offer 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, unlike the older model’s 6GB RAM variant. Rest of the specifications and features remain unchanged. The presence of the MediaTek Helio G80 chip is confirmed as well. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro goes on sale in India for first time today: Price, features, specs

Poco M2 Reloaded launching this week

With the arrival of a 4GB RAM variant, it seems that Poco could aim to lower the starting price. The current Poco M2 starts at Rs 10,499 and it is possible that the 4GB RAM variant could be cheaper by Rs 1,000 (at least). This will help Poco take on the newly launched Realme C25, which only comes with 4GB RAM for all its variants. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones priced under/almost Rs 20,000 to buy in April 2021

Redmi 9 Prime

The Poco M2 is based the Redmi 9 Prime

Hence, it seems that the Poco M2 Reloaded will essentially be a Redmi 9 Prime in new clothes. The only difference between the Redmi 9 Prime and Poco M2 was the difference in RAM capacity, which is now blurred by the Poco M2 Reloaded. The other features such as the 6.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery remain unchanged.

The rear camera setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. This is adjoined by a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera consists of an 8-megapixel sensor. There’s support for 18W fast charging and the phone also gets a water-repellant coating.

A few weeks ago, Poco announced the Poco X3 Pro in India as the company’s flagship offering. The Poco X3 Pro is based on the Poco X3 from 2020 and uses high-end specifications at reasonable prices. It is currently the only smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 860 chipset. Starting at a price of Rs 18,999, this makes the Poco X3 Pro the most powerful smartphone in its category.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2021 8:57 AM IST

