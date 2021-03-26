Poco is soon to add another smartphone to its portfolio. And the new Poco phone in question is possibly another variant of the Poco M2 (in addition to the M2 Pro), which launched in India in September. Also Read - MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 coming to these Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones: Check the list

The variant could possibly be called the Poco M2 Reloaded, which could reach the Indian shores. Read on to know more about it.

Poco M2 Reloaded India launch soon

According to a Kacper Skrzypek, who is a known Xiaomi tipster, the mention of the Poco M2 Reloaded has appeared in a string of MIUI code, which gives us an inkling that the device is soon to become a reality.

The code also mentions India, which means that the phone will most likely arrive as an India-first.

We don’t really have details on how the phone will be like. Although, we can expect the smartphone to be an upgrade (even if it’s a minor one) to the Poco M2. There are chances that the phone might come with a better processor, improved cameras, and more.

Poco M2 features, specs, price

To recall, the Poco M2 is a part of the budget phone category. It comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras: a 13-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It features an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging tech and runs MIUI 11 based on Android with support for the Poco Launcher. Additionally, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Poco M2 comes in Black, Blue, and Red colour options. It starts at Rs 9,999 and is available to buy via Flipkart.