Smartphone brand Poco is all set to launch its much-anticipated budget smartphone, the Poco M2 in India today. The company will hold the launch event live stream on YouTube and other social media handles at 12PM. In the lead up to the event, the company has already teased some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Looking at the teased specifications, it is likely that the Poco M2 will take on sub-Rs 10,000 devices. Some reports have also noted that the Poco M2 will be a rebranded Redmi 9. Let’s check out everything we know around the Poco M2 here including the live stream details. Also Read - Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted; is this the Poco X3 Lite?

Poco M2 to launch today; here is how to watch the livestream

Given the situation around the global pandemic, the company will launch the device through a virtual event. The company has already revealed that it will Livestream the event on its YouTube and Facebook pages. You can also click here to head to the official YouTube live stream. Inspecting the already revealed details, the Poco M2 will come with 6GB RAM, an FHD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is also likely that the device will feature a waterdrop-style notch on the top of the display. Overall, the device will be a slightly inexpensive version of the M2 Pro. Also Read - Poco M2 expected to feature Full-HD+ display and 6GB RAM

For some context, Poco India launched the Pro version back in July 2020. The upcoming smartphone will compete with Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Infinix, and more in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. M2 is part of the effort to expand the device portfolio while covering as many price brackets as possible. Also Read - Poco M2 launch date announced, teaser confirms display with waterdrop notch

As Poco gears up to launch its latest smartphone, it has already teased the next smartphone to land in India. It has started the preparations to launch its latest smartphone on the global stage, the Poco X3. The company also teased that it may price the device around the Rs 20,000 range.

