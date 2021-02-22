Poco M3 250K units sold in less than 10 days in India

Poco recently unveiled the Poco M3 budget smartphone in India. The smartphone was recently available to buy as part of its first sale in the country, revealing a milestone for the device. It is revealed that the company sold more than 2,50,000 Poco M3 units in less than 10 days in India via Flipkart. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 goes on sale in India: Should you buy or opt for rival Poco M3?

These numbers come in after the Poco M3 became the point of attraction for over 30 lakh Poco fans and people who showed interest in the smartphone. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro expected to arrive in India next month: Know details

Poco M3 seems to be popular

The smartphone has been sold over 2,50,000 times in India in just less than 10 days and this gives us a hint about the Poco M3’s popularity in the country. Also Read - Poco M3 sale in India today on Flipkart at 12 PM: Check out price, full specifications

The device is soon to go on its second sale in India on February 23 at 12 noon via Flipkart. This means that there are chances it will go sold out quite soon, adding to its fame among people.

To recall, the Poco M3 is a budget device, which comes with a number of highlights such as 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more.

It gets a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 663 processor and comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB, both options being expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It comes with an 8-megapixel front camera. The 6,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone runs MIUI 12 with Poco Launcher based on Android 10. Additionally, there is support for AI Face Unlock along with the fingerprint sensor.

The Poco M3 is a direct competitor to the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power, considering both phones fall in the same price category and share a resemblance in terms of the spec sheet.

Should you buy it?

The Poco M3, with a massive battery, a focus on the cameras, fast charging, two biometric authentication methods, and an attractive design, becomes a smartphone that is worth going for when you just have to spend Rs 10,999 (which is the starting price).

While it gets tough competition from the Redmi 9 Power, your urge to get into the Poco ecosystem on a budget is enough a reason to go for it.