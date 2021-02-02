Poco M3 launched in India with a price starting at Rs 10,999. The smartphone will be available in the country starting February 9 on Flipkart.com. The smartphone has arrived late in the country. It went official in the global market last year with almost similar specifications as the Indian version. The Poco M3 India model comes with more RAM and storage in comparison. Also Read - Poco M3 launch on Flipkart today: Key highlights, expected price in India

Poco M3 price in India

The Poco M3 comes in two variants including up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 10,999. The top-end model of the Poco phone comes packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 11,999. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting February 9 exclusively on Flipkart.com. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Union Budget 2021, popular Twitter accounts banned, more

During the first sale, the smartphone will be available at Rs 9,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage and Rs 10,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage. The phone comes in three colours: Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black. Also Read - Realme X7, Samsung Galaxy M02, Poco M3: Smartphones launches in India this week

Poco M3 key features

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Poco M3 Indian version is a slightly improved version of the global model. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that offers resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels.

On the hardware front, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor, which is pretty old now, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. One of the key highlights of the Poco M3 is the massive 6000mAh battery on board with support for 18W fast charging. For security, the phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support.

On the optics front, the Poco phone includes a triple camera rear setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel image sensor.

What’s good, bad in Poco M3

— One of the key specifications of the Poco M3 is the massive 6000mAh battery.

— The phone comes with 18W fast charging support in the box.

— There’s are three camera sensors at the back including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

— The base variant of the Poco phone packs 6GB RAM, unlike the global variant.

— The phone comes with up to 128GB storage that can be further expanded via microSD card.

— The phone is available with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

— One of the best things about the Poco phone is its aggressive price tag. It starts at Rs 10,999 in India.

— The phone comes with a trendy design. The funky design makes the phone stand out from the crowd.

— The Poco M3 features a plastic back.