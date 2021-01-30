Poco is soon to launch the Poco M3 budget smartphone in the M series in India. The smartphone’s launch is scheduled to take place on February 2 at 12 pm and will be online. While we know almost everything about the smartphone since it was launched in the global markets last year, the company is still dropping by teasers for us, hinting at possible new features just for India. Also Read - Poco M3 India launch on February 2: Should you wait or skip?

As per the latest information, it is revealed that the Poco M3 will be available to buy via Flipkart along with a confirmed RAM option.

Poco M3 will be available via Flipkart

The Poco M3 is now listed on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, ensuring that it will be a Flipkart exclusive much like previous Poco smartphones in India.

The listing confirms a number of features the smartphone will come with. While some of the information confirms the specs of the Poco M3 global variant, there is new information too. Here’s a look at it.

Poco M3 will get 6GB of RAM and more

It is revealed that the Poco M3 will come with 6GB of RAM in India. This is brand new information and something exciting too as the global variant only has 4GB of RAM. The phone will also support up to UFS 2.2 storage. There are chances that the UFS 2.1 could be for 64GB of storage and the UFS 2.2 will be for 128GB of storage option.

Other details on the listing include 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 6,000mAh battery.

For those who have forgotten, the Poco M3 features triple rear cameras placed in a black rectangular area at the top portion. Upfront, there is a waterdrop notched display, which is rated at 6.53-inch. The display comes with a Full HD+ screen resolution.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and will most likely come in two storage options: 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. But, there is a possibility of a 4GB/64GB variant too.

The camera department includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel front shooter. The phone runs MIUI 12 with Poco Launcher based on Android 10 and supports 18W fast charging. Additionally, it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock feature.

There is no word on the concrete pricing. But, the Poco M3 is expected to fall under Rs 15,000.