While fans were expecting the Poco F2 to launch in India, the smartphone brand announced to bring a new budget smartphone instead. Poco is all set to launch a new smartphone with a pocket-friendly price tag dubbed the Poco M3 in India tomorrow, on February 2, 2021. Once the phone goes official in India it will be available on Flipkart.com, the company has announced. The phone will go official at 12noon. Also Read - Poco M3 Flipkart availability, 6GB RAM confirmed: Expected price, features

With the Poco M3, the smartphone manufacturer is aiming to turn India’s budget smartphone segment upside down. The phone will succeed last year’s Poco M2. It is expected to be priced similarly to its predecessor. The Poco M2 is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The price in India of the Poco M3 is expected to fall under the price tag of Rs 10,000. Take this with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to confirm the official price. Also Read - Poco M3 India launch on February 2: Should you wait or skip?

The Poco M3 has already been launched in the United States last year. The phone is available globally at a starting price of $149 (roughly around Rs 11,000) for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant and $169 (roughly Rs 12,500) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option. Globally, the phone comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options. These same colour options are expected to reach the Indian market. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Realme X7 series India launch, iOS 14.4 update, and more

Can Poco M3 rule the budget segment?

Despite the affordable price tag, the Poco M3 is said to bring top-end specifications and refreshed design onboard. The phone comes packed with a massive 6000mAh battery, which is rare to see at this price point. The icing on the cake is the fast charging support in the box. The phone includes an 18W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

The global model of the phone packs a big 6.53-inches screen with a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. In terms of hardware, the Poco M3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. There’s also an option to expand the storage via a microSD card by up to 512GB.

The phone also packs a powerful camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel front shooter.

One of the best bits and the most attractive thing about the upcoming Poco phone is the refreshed design. The phone looks nothing like its predecessor. The unique design of the phone makes it stand out from the overcrowded budget smartphone space.