Poco unveiled the Poco M3 officially for the global markets back in November last year. Following this, the company is featuring in the news for the smartphone's India debut. Poco has also started teasing the smartphone suggesting that it will soon make its entry in India.

Poco recently posted a video teaser that confirmed the smartphone will launch in February. Now, the company has officially revealed that the Poco M3 will launch in India on February 2. Here are the Poco M3 features, specifications, and more to know.

Poco M3 India launch on Feb 2

Poco has revealed that the Poco M3 launch date in India via media invites it has started sending out. The smartphone will be launched via a virtual event, which is scheduled to take place at 12 pm IST.

For those keen on watching the launch live, you can head to the company’s official India YouTube channel. The launch can also be viewed via Poco’s social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Poco M3 Features, Specs, Price

Since the Poco M3 has already been made official last year, we have a fair idea as to what all the smartphone comes with. It gets a rectangular section at the top of the rear panel that houses the vertical triple rear cameras, LED flash, and the ‘Poco’ branding.

Upfront, the phone gets a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Dot Drop display, which accommodates a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. For the global markets, the Poco M3 is available in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. However, we don’t know how many variants the Poco M3 will get in India.

On the camera front, the Poco M3 features three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel front snapper.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs MIUI 12 with Poco Launcher based on Android 10. Additionally, there is support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock feature.

The Poco M3 comes in Poco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black colors. However, there is no word on how many color options make it to the Indian shores.

As for the pricing, we don’t have an official word on it. But, considering it starts at $149 (around Rs 11,000) globally, the Poco M3 is expected to fall under Rs 15,000 and be a budget smartphone.