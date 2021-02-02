Poco M3 is all set to launch in India today via an online launch event. The online launch event of the budget smartphone will begin at 12noon. Once the Poco phone goes official in the country it will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The sale date hasn’t been revealed right now. The Poco M3 launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube and social media channels including the microblogging site Twitter. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Union Budget 2021, popular Twitter accounts banned, more

The smartphone is already available in the global market. The Poco M3 was launched in the United States at the end of last year with a price starting at $149, which roughly translates to Rs 11,000. This price is for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage mode. The top-end global model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the phone is priced at $169, which translates to Rs 12,500. Also Read - Realme X7, Samsung Galaxy M02, Poco M3: Smartphones launches in India this week

In the global market, the phone is available in three colour options including Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black. It is expected that the company will bring all three colours to the Indian market as well, however, the names could be slightly different. Also Read - Poco M3: Can the budget Poco phone disrupt the Indian smartphone market?

What could be the price of the Poco M3 in India? We expect it to be at par with the global pricing, which is under Rs 12,000 price bracket. The company is yet to confirm the pricing details for now.

What Poco M3 brings for consumers

We are unsure if the Poco M3 Indian version will be similar to the global model. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Poco M3 comes packed with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that offers resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In India, the company could bring more RAM options given how important gaming is for consumers out there. The global model of the phone is available in two storage versions including 64GB and 128GB. We will need to wait for the company to reveal details related to the Indian variants of the smartphone.

One of the key highlights of the Poco M3 is the massive 6000mAh battery onboard with support for 18W fast charging. For security, the phone including side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support.

As far as the optics are concerned, the phone includes a triple camera rear setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel image sensor.