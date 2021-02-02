comscore Poco M3 India Launch Today 12PM: Expected specifications, Price in India, Flipkart sale
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco M3 launch on Flipkart today: Key highlights, expected price in India
News

Poco M3 launch on Flipkart today: Key highlights, expected price in India

News

Poco M3 India Launch Today, expected specs, price in India, Flipkart sale: Poco is all set to launch the Poco M3 in India at 12PM today. Here's what we know.

Poco M3

Representational image

Poco M3 is all set to launch in India today via an online launch event. The online launch event of the budget smartphone will begin at 12noon. Once the Poco phone goes official in the country it will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The sale date hasn’t been revealed right now. The Poco M3 launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube and social media channels including the microblogging site  Twitter. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Union Budget 2021, popular Twitter accounts banned, more

The smartphone is already available in the global market. The Poco M3 was launched in the United States at the end of last year with a price starting at $149, which roughly translates to Rs 11,000. This price is for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage mode. The top-end global model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the phone is priced at $169, which translates to Rs 12,500. Also Read - Realme X7, Samsung Galaxy M02, Poco M3: Smartphones launches in India this week

In the global market, the phone is available in three colour options including Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black. It is expected that the company will bring all three colours to the Indian market as well, however, the names could be slightly different. Also Read - Poco M3: Can the budget Poco phone disrupt the Indian smartphone market?

What could be the price of the Poco M3 in India? We expect it to be at par with the global pricing, which is under Rs 12,000 price bracket. The company is yet to confirm the pricing details for now.

poco m3 india launch feb 2

What Poco M3 brings for consumers

We are unsure if the Poco M3 Indian version will be similar to the global model. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Poco M3 comes packed with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that offers resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In India, the company could bring more RAM options given how important gaming is for consumers out there. The global model of the phone is available in two storage versions including 64GB and 128GB. We will need to wait for the company to reveal details related to the Indian variants of the smartphone.

One of the key highlights of the Poco M3 is the massive 6000mAh battery onboard with support for 18W fast charging. For security, the phone including side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support.

As far as the optics are concerned, the phone includes a triple camera rear setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel image sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 2, 2021 8:54 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Poco M3

Poco M3
MIUI 12, based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
48MP+2MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
Poco M3 launch on Flipkart today: Key highlights, expected price in India

News

Poco M3 launch on Flipkart today: Key highlights, expected price in India

Top smartphones with exchange offers available on Flipkart

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones with exchange offers available on Flipkart

In pics: Top-specced phones on Flipkart with attractive exchange offers

Photo Gallery

In pics: Top-specced phones on Flipkart with attractive exchange offers

Apple computer made by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak being sold online

News

Apple computer made by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak being sold online

Love stock Android? Check out these top smartphones at various prices

Photo Gallery

Love stock Android? Check out these top smartphones at various prices

Love stock Android? Here are our top picks for the best phones at different prices

Photo Gallery

Love stock Android? Here are our top picks for the best phones at different prices

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy M02 set to launch in India today on Amazon.in

OnePlus Nord N1 could succeed Nord N10 in 2021

Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news

Poco M3 launch on Flipkart today: Key highlights, expected price in India

Apple computer made by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak being sold online

GameStop: All you need to know about WallStreetBets on Reddit vs traders

iPhone 13 in news: A notch-less display, up to 1TB storage expected

FAUG First Impressions: How does it stand against PUBG Mobile?

Can Motorola Edge S change the Indian mid-range segment again like Poco F1?

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

Related Topics

Related Stories

Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news

News

Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
Poco M3 launch on Flipkart today: Key highlights, expected price in India

News

Poco M3 launch on Flipkart today: Key highlights, expected price in India
Can Poco M3 turn the budget smartphone segment upside down?

News

Can Poco M3 turn the budget smartphone segment upside down?
Poco M3 confirmed to be available via Flipkart, get 6GB of RAM

News

Poco M3 confirmed to be available via Flipkart, get 6GB of RAM
Poco M3 India launch on February 2: Should you wait or skip?

Mobiles

Poco M3 India launch on February 2: Should you wait or skip?

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M02 स्मार्टफोन आज होगा लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

6GB RAM, 6000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरा के साथ POCO M3 आज होगा लॉन्च, जानिए कितनी होगी कीमत

Xiaomi के कई स्मार्टफोन्स पर इतने हजार का डिस्काउंट, सिर्फ कुछ दिनों के लिए Offer

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro स्मार्टफोन में फास्ट चार्जिंग के लिए दी जाएगी डुअल सेल बैटरी

Itel A47 स्मार्टफोन 3 कैमरे, 2GB RAM, 32GB स्टोरेज और 3020mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

News

Samsung Galaxy M02 set to launch in India today on Amazon.in
News
Samsung Galaxy M02 set to launch in India today on Amazon.in
OnePlus Nord N1 could succeed Nord N10 in 2021

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N1 could succeed Nord N10 in 2021
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news

News

Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
Poco M3 launch on Flipkart today: Key highlights, expected price in India

News

Poco M3 launch on Flipkart today: Key highlights, expected price in India
Apple computer made by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak being sold online

News

Apple computer made by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak being sold online

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers