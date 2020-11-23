Poco M3 key specifications, design revealed officially ahead of launch

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco has already announced that the will be launched on November 24, which is tomorrow. Now ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed key specifications of the phone along with the full design in a series of tweets and a video teaser on . Also Read - Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 33 lakh seized in Bengaluru, Chennai

While the video teaser reveals the full design of the Poco M3, the series of tweets by Poco confirmed that the M3 will feature a 6.53-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery. All of it, is the same as one leaked recently by 91mobiles. Also Read - Poco F1 successor in the works but it is not the Poco F2 Pro

The Poco M3 design reveal that the smartphone looks nothing like the predecessor . In fact, the Poco M3 features a textured design and the new Poco logo which is much smaller in comparison to the logo we have seen in the . Also Read - Poco M3 images leaked ahead of launch, show stunning textured design

Everything you expected but MORE! POCO M3 is here!#POCOM3 Is #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/bioDpmb6wi — POCO (@POCOGlobal) , 2020

Poco M3 expected specs and price

As per previous rumors, the Poco M3 will come packed with a 6.53-inch display and triple rear cameras. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The storage details are yet to be revealed. the same rumours reveal that the Poco M3 will pack a 48 MP main camera at the back and be backed by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W charging technology.

There are no words on the pricing of the Poco M3 but it is expected to be at par with the Poco M2. This means the smartphone will be priced under Rs 15,000. For now, there are no details on the launch of the Poco M3. On November 24, the smartphone will launch in the global market.