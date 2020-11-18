Poco introduced the M series earlier this year with the launch of the Poco M2 followed by the Poco M2 Pro. The company is now gearing up to bring the successor, the Poco M3. The smartphone manufacturer has announced that the Poco M3 will launch on November 24 in the global market. No details on the India launch of the Poco M3 have been provided by the company yet. Also Read - Poco C3 review: A fancy option for buyers on a budget

The company is yet to confirm official specifications and other details about the Poco M3 but rumors have revealed some details. The upcoming Poco device is said to be very similar to the yet to be announced Redmi Note 10. Xiaomi is yet to reveal too many details about the RedmiNote 10 but rumors suggest that the phone could go official in the month of December. The Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro are rebranded versions of the Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro, respectively, with some tweaks in some departments.

The Poco M3 is said to be a much-upgraded version of the predecessor Poco M2. Some of the key specifications of the Poco M2 are a 6.53 inches FHD+ screen display, MediaTek G80 processor, 6GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, and 13MP AI quad camera setup.

The Poco M series most targets users looking to buy a powerful device under Rs 15,000 price tag. This suggests that the upcoming Poco M3 could also be priced lower than Rs 15,000 in the country. In India, the Poco M2 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 64GB storage model while the 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 12,999. Both the versions are available on Flipkart.

The company is yet to reveal many details about the India launch of the Poco M3. With the smartphone, the company will aim to take on the likes of the latest devices launched under the Realme C series, Redmi Note 9 series, and also Samsung’s M series. All of these devices fall under the Rs 15,000 price bracket.