Poco M3 launched: Specs, price and everything else you need to know

Poco M3 has launched in the global market with a price starting at $149 that roughly translates to around Rs 11,000 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Poco M3 has finally launched in the global market on November 24. The smartphone comes with a price starting at $149 which roughly translates to around Rs 11,000 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant. Some of the key highlights of the Poco M3 are Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and reverse charging, among others. The Poco M3 comes in three colour options: Black, Blue and Yellow. Also Read - Poco M3 key specifications, design revealed officially ahead of launch

Poco M3 price, availability

The Poco M3 comes in two variants. The base model of the Poco M3 includes 4GB RAM and 16GB internal storage and is priced at $149 (roughly around Rs 11,000) while the top-end model packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage at  $169 which roughly translates to Rs 12,500. Also Read - Poco F1 successor in the works but it is not the Poco F2 Pro

Poco has announced that the Poco M3 will be starting on November 27 in the global market. The smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal India launch details of the Poco M3. Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the next Poco phone that will head to the Indian market is the Poco F2. Also Read - Poco M3 images leaked ahead of launch, show stunning textured design

Poco M3 specifications

The Poco M3 succeeds the Poco M2 that was launched in India earlier this year. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Poco M3 comes packed with a  6.53-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch on top. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with the Adreno 610 GPU and comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On software, the phone runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with its own MIUI launcher on top.

The Poco M3 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and reverse charging. On the camera front, the Poco M3 comes packed with a triple camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone features an 8MP camera sensor for taking selfies.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2020 12:45 PM IST

Best Sellers