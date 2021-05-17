Poco is soon to launch the much-anticipated Poco M3 Pro 5G on May 19 globally. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed a number of features that the phone will get. In addition to this, we now have an official confirmation on how it will look like. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: A 90Hz display, different design and more in tow

The company took to its Twitter handle to showcase the back panel of the upcoming Poco phone, which aligns with the previous leaks on the same. Here's how the device will look like.

Poco M3 Pro 5G design revealed

As revealed by the company, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will come with a standalone vertical area in the top left corner that will house the camera setup and the company's logo. To recall, the same was previously brought to light by renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal.

The rear camera module is seen sporting three snappers, which also corroborates the previous leaks.

While we don’t know how the entire phone will look like, we can safely assume that it will come with a small 5G branding in the bottom left corner and a punch-hole display upfront. Much like the Poco M3, it could come in yellow, along with black and blue as other colour options.

Poco M3 Pro 5G features, specs, price

Poco, to fuel excitement, has confirmed the presence of some of the features and specs of the M3 Pro 5G. It is revealed that the smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display will get the DynamicSwitch feature, which will switch between different refresh rates depending upon the display content.

The phone is also confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, which is expected to be 60 per cent faster than the Poco M3‘s Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Other confirmed details include a 5,000mAh battery, and 48-megapixel AI rear cameras.

The device is expected to come with up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, run MIUI 12 based on Android 11, and get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to be a budget phone and fall between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.