Poco M3 Pro 5G leaked in new renders: Here's how it could look like

Poco will soon add a new phone to its budget M series: the M3 Pro 5G, which is confirmed to arrive on May 19 via a global event. Ahead of the launch, we have some leaked details, which tell how the smartphone could be like. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch on May 19, could arrive as rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G

The information includes hints at the design, as well as, the specifications of the device. Read on to know more about this. Also Read - Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19 second wave

This is how the Poco M3 Pro 5G could look like

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal has got hold of images that describe the Poco M3 Pro 5G design. If this turns out to be true, the smartphone will come with an eye-catching design, much like the Poco M3. Also Read - 5 delayed smartphone launches in India due to COVID-19 in May 2021

POCO M3 Pro 5G Launching soon! pic.twitter.com/71uPMWfCog — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 12, 2021

The device will sport a vertical strip as opposed to a huge camera hump seen on the M3. The setup includes three rear cameras, an LED Flash, and a Poco branding. Upfront, there appears to be a punch-hole.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is seen sporting three colour options, namely, black, yellow, and blue. However, we don’t know if there are more options to go for.

Poco M3 Pro 5G expected features, specs, price

Details on the features and specifics of the device have surfaced. These details hint at a budget 5G smartphone, which is most likely the rebadged version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G.

As confirmed by Kevin Xiaobo Qiu, POCO’s global head and head of product marketing (via an interview with Android Central), the Poco M3 Pro 5G will get a MediaTek Dimensity chip, which will be 60 per cent faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC that powers the Poco M3.

It is also confirmed to get a high refresh rate, more RAM and storage. It is also likely to come with faster charging.

Although, we are yet to know more details on the device. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is set to launch on May 19, however, we don’t know when it will arrive in India.

We will keep you posted on the same. Hence, stay tuned.