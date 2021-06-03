Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available to buy via Flipkart in India

Poco M3 Pro is soon to arrive in India as yet another affordable 5G phone. Ahead of the launch, we now have details on where the phone can be purchased from. It is revealed that the M3 Pro 5G will be available to buy via Flipkart. Also Read - 5 smartphones confirmed to launch in India in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO Z3 5G

Flipkart has also launched a dedicated page for the device to confirm the same. Here are the details we have so far. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G India launch date confirmed: Poco's first 5G smartphone coming on June 8

Poco M3 Pro 5G Flipkart availability confirmed

The upcoming Poco phone in the M series will launch in India on June 8, which is also when the phone could most likely go on sale. This doesn’t come as a surprise as most of the Poco smartphones have been made available exclusively via Flipkart. Also Read - Top phones launched in May 2021: Redmi Note 10S, Poco M3 Pro and more

Need for speed? We got you covered! 😉 #POCOM3Pro with Mad Speed, Killer Looks is launching on 8th June, at 11:30 AM on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/bMpJHuAk04 — POCO India – Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) June 3, 2021

However, we are yet to know the price. That said, considering the global price, which starts at Euros 159 (roughly around Rs 14,000), the smartphone could most likely fall under Rs 15,000. With this, it will compete with the likes of the Realme 8 5G, Oppo A74 5G, and more.

Poco M3 Pro 5G features, specs

The new device, which is another variant of the Poco M3, is expected to be similar to how it is in the global markets. It will come with an attractive design that includes a vertical strip that houses the rear camera and the Poco branding. It will come in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow colours.

As for the specs, Poco’s first 5G phone gets a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, there are three rear snappers: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.