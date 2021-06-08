Poco M3 Pro 5G makes its official entry in India: Price, features and more

After a global launch, followed by a number of official teasers and leaks, the Poco M3 Pro has finally reached the Indian shores. The smartphone is yet another budget 5G phone in the country while ensuring the company cashes in on the 5G hype. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G India launch on June 8: Affordable price, funky design and more coming

The M3 Pro 5G comes with a number of features that have already been confirmed for India. This involves a 90Hz display, a funky design, and loads more. Here’s a look at the latest Poco phone in India. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India leaks just a few days ahead of the launch

Poco M3 Pro 5G phone now in India

The Poco M3 Pro, besides making us future-ready with dual 5G, provides us with features that are trending right now. To start with, it comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen also comes with a DynamicSwitch feature that switches between the refresh rate (from 30Hz to 90Hz) depending upon what’s being displayed. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T likely to arrive with latest Bluetooth support

The phone is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It comes provides people with two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Both variants support expandable storage (up to 1TB).

The phone being a Poco M3 successor comes with a funky design, which is known as the SwitchBlade design. There is a vertical strip in the top left corner that houses the camera hump and the company’s branding. This is a change from the big camera setup on the M3. But, what remains the same is the attractive colour options that include the Poco-proprietary yellow colour. Other colours are Cool Blue and Power Black.

On the camera front, there are three rear snappers: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone gets an 8-megapixel front camera. This is similar to the Poco M3.

The smartphone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. This is a step down from the 6,000mAh battery seen on the Poco M3. But, don’t be disappointed as the company claims it will last you for up to two days. It runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Poco M3 Pro 5G, what’s the price?

The Poco M3 Pro 5G, as expected is a budget smartphone and has safely hopped on to the ‘budget 5G phone’ bandwagon. It is priced at Rs 13,999 (4GB/64GB) and Rs 15,999 (6GB/128GB). The Poco smartphone will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting June 14.

As part of an introductory offer, the phone can be bought at Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499 during its first sale for 4GB/64GB and 6GB128GB, respectively.

It competes with the likes of the current items on the menu: the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, the Realme 8 5G, the Oppo A74 5G, and more.