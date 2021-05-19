Poco M3 Pro 5G makes its official entry: Price, features, specs

Poco M3 Pro 5G has been making headlines for quite some time. After various rumours and official teasers, the first Poco 5G smartphone has finally arrived. The smartphone is another member of the company’s M series and is a relative of the Poco M3 that was launched recently. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: When and Where to Watch Live Stream, Expected Features, Price

The new Poco device is an amalgamation of faster speeds and trending specs on a budget, a combo that has we are seeing on a number of phones these days. If you’re interested, here’s a look at the new 5G phone in the town. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G design officially confirmed ahead of May 19 launch

Poco M3 Pro 5G price, availability

The Poco M3 Pro falls in the budget price segment and comes with a price of Euros 179 (around Rs 16,000) for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Euros 199 (around Rs 17,790) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As an introductory offer, the 4GB/64GB is priced at Euros 159, while the 6GB/128GB model is priced at Euros 179. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: A 90Hz display, different design and more in tow

However, there is no word on its availability in India at the time of writing.

Poco M3 Pro 5G features, specs

The smartphone comes tries to follow the Poco M3‘s lead and comes with an appealing design. There is a vertical housing that features the camera setup and the company’s logo, as revealed previously. Apart from the intriguing design, the main highlight of the Poco M3 Pro 5G is dual-band 5G.

The new Poco smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ DotDisplay screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports Dynamic Switch, which changes the refresh rate from 30Hz to 90Hz as per the display content.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and comes in two RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main snapper, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is rated at 8-megapixel. There are various camera features such as Night mode, AI camera 5.0, Portrait mode, AI Beauty mode, slow-motion video, and more.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The battery is claimed to last up to 2 days on a single charge. The phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the M3 Pro 5G gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock feature, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res Audio, IR Blaster, and dual-SIM support.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G comes in Power Black, POCO Yello, and Cool Blue colour options.