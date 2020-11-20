Poco M3 is all set to launch on November 24 in the global market, the company announced earlier this week. Few days ahead of the launch, the images of the Poco M3 surfaced online revealing the complete design of the device for the very first time. The smartphone looks stunning in the leaked images by tipster Ishan Agarwal in association with 91 Mobiles. In the leaked pictures, the Poco M3 appears in three colours including black, blue and yellow. Also Read - Poco teases Poco M3 launch for November 24: What to expect

The images reveal the complete design of the Poco M3. The smartphone looks nothing like the predecessor Poco M2. In fact, the Poco M3 textured design is something we haven’t seen before in any of the premium as well as entry-level phones. The phone features a black band like design at the top rear panel that includes triple rear cameras paired with an LED flashlight. The band also includes the Poco logo which is much smaller in comparison to the logo we have seen in the Poco X3. Also Read - Poco C3 review: A fancy option for buyers on a budget

The leaked images of the upcoming Poco phone further reveal that the fingerprint sensor will sit at the side similar to the recently launched Poco phones including the Poco X3. This hints that the Poco M3 could come with an LCD screen. The display of the phone is also visible in the images with a waterdrop notch which includes the front camera.

While the company is yet to confirm details of Poco M3, rumours have revealed some of the important specifications of the smartphone. As per rumours the Poco M3 will come packed with a 6.53-inch display and triple rear cameras. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The storage details are yet to be revealed. the same rumours reveal that the Poco M3 will pack a 48 MP main camera at the back and be backed by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W charging technology.

There are no words on the pricing of the Poco M3 but it is expected to be at par with the Poco M2. This means the smartphone will be priced under Rs 15,000. For now, there are no details on the India launch of the Poco M3. On November 24, the smartphone will launch in the global market.