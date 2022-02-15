comscore Poco M4 Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability here
Poco M4 Pro 5G arrives in India, starts at Rs 14,999

The Poco M4 Pro 5G will go on sale in India on February 22 via Flipkart.

Poco India today launched a new smartphone in India. The newly introduced smartphone dubbed as the Poco M4 Pro 5G is the successor to the Poco M3 Pro smartphone and it was launched in Europe last year in November. Now, just months later, the company is bringing the Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone to India. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro India launch today: Here’s how you can watch the live stream

In addition to announcing a new smartphone, the company also announced that it is soon bringing Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 to all Poco devices starting with the Poco M4 Pro 5G. MIUI 13 will also be bringing the MIUI 13 to the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 GT soon. Also Read - Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Poco M4 Pro 5G price and availability

The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes in three colour variants, which includes Poco Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue colour variants. In terms of the pricing, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is available in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 14,999 in India, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB memory variant costs Rs 16,999. The top variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 18,999. It will go on sale in India via Flipkart starting February 22. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G coming to India: Here's everything we know about the phone so far

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Additionally, the phone offers a video playback rate of 50Hz, a gaming refresh rate of 60Hz and a UI refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 octa-core processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also features up to 11GB of expandable RAM. The Poco M4 Pro 5G runs the MIUI 13.

On the camera front, the Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. Coming to the battery, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology. Poco says that this fast charging technology can charge the phone completely in 60 minutes.

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2022 1:42 PM IST

