comscore New Poco phone could launch by the end of the year
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year
News

Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year

News

Some rumors suggest that the new Poco device could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone.

  • Updated: October 16, 2020 8:14 PM IST
Redmi-Note-10-5G

This year, Poco has been quite productive with the launch of new mobile phones. The company released a bunch of phones this year. These include Poco F2 Pro, M2 Pro, C3, and Poco X3. Now, it seems that the Chinese company is preparing to launch a new smartphone soon. The hint was given by Angus Kai Ho Ng, who is the Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson of Poco Global. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

In his post on Twitter, the cited source said that the company isn’t done yet and has more plans for 2020. While he hasn’t clearly mentioned which device will be launched, it is being rumored that a new Poco phone will make its debut soon. No information has been revealed about which smartphone the brand will release, but we hope to see it launch in the near future or at least later this year. Also Read - Xiaomi to start shipping Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India from November 3

Rebranded version of Redmi Note 10

Also Read - Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones review: Simply wonderful!

At the same time, it is alleged that the new Poco phone has received certification from the Euroasian Economic Commission (EEC) carrying the model number M2010J19CG. For now, the real name of the smartphone is unknown. However, after tracing, the device with the model number M2010J19SC is almost similar to the M2010J19CG device. It was certified by MIIT some time ago. While some rumors suggest that it could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone.

If the model number can be used as a reference. In that case, it looks like Poco will re-use the Redmi smartphone for them to change by using its own brand as they often do, and this was explained by Poco Country Director Anuj Sharma some time ago regarding the reason Poco always renews Redmi smartphones. However, the new device, which has the model number M2010J19CG will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10, is still a matter of speculation. We have to wait for other leaks to strengthen this allegation.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 16, 2020 8:13 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 16, 2020 8:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year
News
Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year
OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

News

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

Xiaomi to start shipping Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India from November 3

News

Xiaomi to start shipping Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India from November 3

Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

News

Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

Most Popular

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

Adobe Stock offers free 70,000 photos, videos and vectors: All you need to know

Redmi K30S could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T

Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India
Redmi K30S could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T

News

Redmi K30S could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T
Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year

News

Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year
Xiaomi to start shipping Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India from November 3

News

Xiaomi to start shipping Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India from November 3
Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Review

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition हुआ टीज, इस तारीख से शुरू होगा प्री-ऑर्डर

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE स्मार्टफोन का 256GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट लॉन्च, जानें क्या है कीमत

Amazon और Flipkart सेल के दौरान धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट पर खरीदें सैमसंग के स्टोरेज डिवाइसेस

Realme X7 और Realme X7 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more
Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event
Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review
Motorola Razr 5G first look

Hands On

Motorola Razr 5G first look

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India
Adobe Stock offers free 70,000 photos, videos and vectors: All you need to know

News

Adobe Stock offers free 70,000 photos, videos and vectors: All you need to know
Redmi K30S could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T

News

Redmi K30S could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T
Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year

News

Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year
OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

News

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

new arrivals in india

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers