This year, Poco has been quite productive with the launch of new mobile phones. The company released a bunch of phones this year. These include Poco F2 Pro, M2 Pro, C3, and Poco X3. Now, it seems that the Chinese company is preparing to launch a new smartphone soon. The hint was given by Angus Kai Ho Ng, who is the Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson of Poco Global. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

In his post on Twitter, the cited source said that the company isn’t done yet and has more plans for 2020. While he hasn’t clearly mentioned which device will be launched, it is being rumored that a new Poco phone will make its debut soon. No information has been revealed about which smartphone the brand will release, but we hope to see it launch in the near future or at least later this year. Also Read - Xiaomi to start shipping Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India from November 3

Rebranded version of Redmi Note 10

At the same time, it is alleged that the new Poco phone has received certification from the Euroasian Economic Commission (EEC) carrying the model number M2010J19CG. For now, the real name of the smartphone is unknown. However, after tracing, the device with the model number M2010J19SC is almost similar to the M2010J19CG device. It was certified by MIIT some time ago. While some rumors suggest that it could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone.

If the model number can be used as a reference. In that case, it looks like Poco will re-use the Redmi smartphone for them to change by using its own brand as they often do, and this was explained by Poco Country Director Anuj Sharma some time ago regarding the reason Poco always renews Redmi smartphones. However, the new device, which has the model number M2010J19CG will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10, is still a matter of speculation. We have to wait for other leaks to strengthen this allegation.