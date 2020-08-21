comscore Poco phone with 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display coming soon to take on OnePlus Nord?
Poco phone with 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display coming soon to take on OnePlus Nord?

Reportedly, after hinting about OnePlus Nord competitor, Angus Kai Ho Ng, who is Poco's Global Marketing Manager recently tweeted about a higher refresh rate display, but he later deleted the tweet.

  Published: August 21, 2020 4:14 PM IST
It seems Xiaomi’s Poco is slowly creating the buzz around upcoming smartphone that could directly take on OnePlus Nord. Reportedly, after hinting about OnePlus Nord competitor, Angus Kai Ho Ng, who is Poco’s Global Marketing Manager recently tweeted about a higher refresh rate display, but he later deleted the tweet. That said, currently two features teased so far include AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked before launch

While his tweet specifically doesn’t say about 120Hz, but it noted about Poco’s love for “Hz”. And considering the phone is touted to take on OnePlus Nord, we can expect over 90Hz display to be included in the same (could be 120Hz). Most reports suggest that Xiaomi will launch this new smartphone by the end of the month (August). Also Read - Xiaomi phones start getting 5G messaging feature, to allow WhatsApp-like texting

So far we don’t know much about this upcoming Poco smartphone, but some reports have suggest purported specifications. As per rumors, there is no particular name as yet for the upcoming Poco smartphone, but in terms of specifications, this device can include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset like the OnePlus Nord. Also, the phone is tipped to features a 33W fast charging and a 64-megapixel main camera.

Last time around, Angus shared information about the new Poco smartphone launch on Twitter. The tweet from Angus came with hashtag #Pococomingsoon, and it had teased the OnePlus for its new Poco smartphone as the Nord challenger.

We are expecting more teasers from Poco officially, but so far the phone looks like a mid-range device that would take on OnePlus Nord directly.

