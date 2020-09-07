comscore Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted | BGR India
Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted; is this the Poco X3 Lite?

The new phone bears a striking resemblance to the front and back of the numerous Poco X3 leaks we have seen over the last month.

  Published: September 7, 2020 12:11 PM IST
Poco phone with 48MP dual camera setup

The Poco X3 NFC variant is set to launch today globally as a successor to the popular Poco X2. However, it is apparently not the only phone in the brand’s pipeline right now. Poco is reportedly working on another smartphone with a similar rear design as the X3, but with a lower number of rear cameras. Also Read - Poco M2 expected to feature Full-HD+ display and 6GB RAM

As per a report by GizmoChina, the new phone’s information was leaked by leakster Digital Chat Station. The leaks revealed that two prototype phones by the brand were spotted, one bearing a 64-megapixel main sensor and another with a 48-megapixel main camera sensor. Both the devices however feature the same new design of the X3 NFC, which by the way, is not based on a Redmi phone. Also Read - Poco X3 leaks yet again in new hands-on video, revealing design, pricing and specifications

The name of the new Poco phone with a 48-megapixel dual-camera setup is not yet known. However, it is likely that the new phone will be more affordable than the X3 NFC that will launch later today. The front of the new device also resembles leaks of the X3 NFC. There are thin bezels, a slight chin, and a center-aligned single punch-hole front-facing camera. Also Read - Poco X3 to officially launch on September 7; check details

When could we see the ‘Poco X3 Lite’ launch?

The brand will be launching the Poco X3 NFC globally today and the M2 in India tomorrow. With the launch schedule seemingly busy for the brand right now, it could be a while until we see the new dual-camera phone in the market, but a launch by the end of this month or in October seems likely. We should soon have more details on this supposed ‘Poco X3 Lite’.

Meanwhile, the X3 will be launched today and we already have some confirmed specifications and rough pricing thanks to an unboxing leak that surfaced last week. The device pictures confirm what leaks and speculations have been trying to tell us for days now – the new Poco phone is finally not a rebranded Redmi device, instead featuring a fresh design. There is a quad-camera setup on the back of the display. There is a unique X-shaped design to the camera lenses representing the ‘X’ series.

We also have some pricing details. The Poco X3 unit we see in the video will cost PHP 10,990 (about Rs 16,609) for the base variant and PHP 12,990 (about Rs 19,631) for a premium variant, likely with more storage. Talking specifications, the video mentioned the presence of a Snapdragon 730G in the device, along with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Best Sellers