It has been less than two years since Poco’s revival and the brand is showing some impressive growth. After showing promising growth figures last quarter, Poco has done the same for the second quarter as well. The latest IDC report now states that Poco has registered an overall growth of 865 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, with its latest budget phones helping the brand achieve such sales figures. Also Read - Best gaming phones on a budget: From Poco to Motorola, here are the best offerings

These growth figures have been made possible by the Poco M3, Poco C3, and the Poco X3 Pro. “This tremendous milestone underscores consumers’ overwhelming endorsement of our brand philosophy of “Everything you need, nothing you don’t”. It is the love of our consumers and community members that has helped us accomplish some notable milestone within a short span of our independent journey,” says Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India. Also Read - Phones with a headphone jack? They still exist: 5 best phones that bring 3.5mm headphone in the wireless world

Poco registers record growth figures

“From being recognised as just an independent brand, we have grown to become the fastest-growing brand in H1 of 2021 on the back of extremely powerful devices across categories and offer the best price to performance ratio. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on delivering the best of the technology and introduce devices with compelling propositions and best in their respective segments,” adds Anuj. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones under Rs 25,000: Poco X3 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, etc

It is no surprise to see Poco’s high figures coming from its affordable smartphones. The Poco C3 has been one of the top sellers in the sub-Rs 10,000 space, with the handset recently achieving 2 million units sales within 9 months of its launch. The phone is one of the most feature-rich models in its class, along with an eye-catchy design.

Similarly, the Poco M3 has also caught attention with its unique design imitating some of the most high-end Android smartphones in the market. The Poco X3 Pro tries to achieve the same price-to-performance ratio as the original Poco F1. The X3 Pro is the only smartphone in the market to offer the performance of a Snapdragon 860 in the sub-Rs 20,000 space. The chip makes it a popular choice with mobile gamers on a budget.

Poco also launched the F3 GT in India as its first dedicated gaming smartphone, relying on a Dimensity 1200 chip and gaming triggers.