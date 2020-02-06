comscore Poco is prepared with supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak | BGR India
News

Poco says it is prepared with supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak

News

Poco X2 will go on sale for the first time on February 11. Ahead of the sale, the company has confirmed that it is prepared with supplies for one month.

  Published: February 6, 2020 1:15 PM IST
Poco X2 Launch Xiaomi

Photo: Poco India

Poco, an independent brand by Chinese handset maker Xiaomi, has confirmed that it prepared to deal with the situation in Asia. The confirmation comes at a time when smartphone giants like Apple and Samsung have shut stores in China. The company shutting down operations following the deadly coronavirus outbreak but Poco claims it is prepared.

“This is a very unfortunate situation and we read about it daily. Fortunately, for Poco, we have enough steps to take care of the situation including supplies. But I don’t know about the situation later,” C Manmohan, General Manager, Poco India, told IANS in an interaction.

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has one month of stock of devices for sale in India, he added. The coronavirus threat in the long run can severely impact the flow of key components required to assemble smartphones at manufacturing facilities of several Chinese players in India. When asked if Poco would follow the same go-to market strategy as Xiaomi, Manmohan said: “Xiaomi is a lot bigger brand. I don’t think we are in a position to compete with them right now. We are starting to work with online channels first and will start expanding into offline channel later”.

The handset maker has partnered with e-commerce site Flipkart to sell the Poco X2 launched on Tuesday with a starting price of Rs 15,999 (6GB+64GB variant). The device will be available on the platform starting February 11. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset-powered Poco X2 is the second smartphone from the brand, following Poco that was launched way back in 2018. The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone runs Android 10 operating system (OS) and house a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging.

Poco X2 First Impressions: A rebrand or more?

Poco X2 First Impressions: A rebrand or more?

Currently, the company shares manufacturing facility in India with Xiaomi. According to the company built on the mantra of “everything you need, nothing you don’t,” Poco X2 prioritizes superlative user experience. With a Full HD+ resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio, the device comes HDR10-certified. Both the display and the rear of the phone come covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

(Written with IANS inputs)

  Published Date: February 6, 2020 1:15 PM IST

