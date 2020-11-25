comscore Poco separates from Xiaomi globally as an independent brand | BGR India
Poco separates from Xiaomi globally as an independent brand

The Poco brand has now separated from Xiaomi globally and is now an independent brand, similar to the Indian counterpart.

Earlier this year, Poco announced its separation from Xiaomi for the Indian market before it started launching new smartphones. The global entity of the brand remained with Xiaomi but as you read this, Xiaomi is no more in control of Poco globally. Poco has announced that it is independent of Xiaomi for the international markets. The announcement comes just after the company launched the Poco M3 globally. Also Read - Poco M3 launched: Specs, price and everything else you need to know

Poco outside India has followed a different strategy than the Indian counterpart. While the Indian wing focused mostly on affordable smartphones, the global variant has stressed on fairly premium phones with high-end specifications. Global markets got the Poco F2 Pro as the successor to the popular Poco F1. Then there was the Poco X3. Moreover, Poco launched some of the new models earlier in the European markets and later modified them for the Indian consumers. Also Read - Poco M3 key specifications, design revealed officially ahead of launch

Poco separates from Xiaomi globally

As of now, it is unknown whether Poco will follow a different strategy or stick to its current way. The Indian arm of Poco after separating continued (and continues) to rely on Xiaomi for its product design and distribution. Some of the recent Poco products are simply a rebranding job on popular Xiaomi phones. For example, the Poco M2 Pro is just a Redmi Note 9 Pro with faster charging. The Poco C3 is a mildly reworked Redmi 9i. Also Read - Poco F1 successor in the works but it is not the Poco F2 Pro

That said, Poco has tried to come up with new stuff off late. The Poco M3 is a good example of trying to bring a new package to the affordable end of the market. It has got a very distinct and appealing design, similar to the OnePlus 8T CyberPunk Edition. It’s got a Snapdragon 662 chip, a 6000mAh battery, and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The Poco X3 in India is also a compelling offering for gamers on a budget. It uses the new Snapdragon 732G chipset, gets a 6000mAh battery, a 33W fast wired charging a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back.

With Poco now separating from Xiaomi globally, it remains to be seen how much does it rely on Xiaomi for core resources. The current Poco devices are designed and distributed by Xiaomi for all the markets. Poco even uses Xiaomi’s MIUI skin on top of Android to make the experience distinct.

The separation of Poco from Xiaomi is similar to a couple of young smartphone brands from China that seek to differentiate with new offerings. Realme separated from Oppo back in 2018 while Honor was sold off by Hauwei just a few weeks ago. In the case of Honor, it was dictated by the business-related issues that Huawei is facing due to the ban imposed by the US on it.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2020 5:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 25, 2020 5:43 PM IST

Best Sellers