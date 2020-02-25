comscore Poco slams Realme for launching a 5G phone in India | BGR India
Poco takes a dig at Realme for launching a 5G phone in India

Poco general manager C Manmohan recently took a dig at Realme for launching a 5G phone in India, when 5G networks are a long way out from going mainstream.

  • Updated: February 25, 2020 12:31 PM IST
realme X50 Pro - Rust Red - Lifestyle 3(1)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme recently launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G yesterday in India. The phone is as of now the first and only 5G-enabled smartphone to launch in India. While most people were happy to see the first 5G phone announced in India, smartphone manufacturing rival Poco was apparently not so happy.

Poco India general manager C Manmohan recently took to twitter, taking a dig at the brand for launching a 5G phone in the country. With no 5G network available yet, India is still at least a year or two away from 5G technology. Hence, a 5G-enabled phone as of now will work only on the 4G network.

The joke, however, might backfire on Poco itself. The post likely hints that Poco’s upcoming phone, the rumored Poco F2 will also not sport 5G support. The brand will likely exclude the feature to cut down costs in favor of keeping a competitively priced device.

The post shared by C Manmohan says “Everything you need, nothing you don’t” which is the brand’s tagline. The post creatively uses the phrase in the context of 5G support which is pretty much useless in the country right now.

But is the launch of a 5G phone in the country such a bad thing? The Realme X50 Pro 5G still offers flagship-level specifications and the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC at a competitive price. The 5G support also makes it future-proof. Later today, iQOO is also set to launch its first 5G phone in India.

Poco X2

Poco X2

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme flagship features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen along with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone has Android 10 with Realme UI out of the box. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is available in multiple variants. These include a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2020 12:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 25, 2020 12:31 PM IST

