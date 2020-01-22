Poco is reportedly planning to launch three new smartphones in 2020. The sub-brand of smartphone maker Xiaomi made a big splash with the original Poco F1 in 2018. However, the company went without offering any updates for the entirety of 2019. Now, with the new year, Xiaomi India announced that it is spinning off Poco into an independent brand. Yesterday, Poco started teasing season 2 on its social media channels. Poco India has followed up with an open letter to all of its fans.

Is Poco F2 launching in India today?

In the open letter, Poco India claims that the company will share more updates today. We could see first official update on the company’s next smartphone lineup today. The company also details the progress made with Poco F1 from being an idea to inception. The Poco F1 was definitely ahead of time in its price segment. However, the smartphone has evolved in a significant way. Almost every major device launching now is inexpensive and yet offers a lot of interesting features.

We will have to wait for more details on the release of new smartphones by Poco. It is widely rumored that the company is working on three new models. These are likely to be Poco F2, Poco F2 Lite and Poco X2. All the three devices have appeared in some or the other form. The Poco F2 has already received certification. Poco F2 Lite, on the other hand, was recently leaked in the form of live images. Poco X2 has been spotted on benchmarking platforms revealing some of its key specifications.

An open letter to all #POCO fans! Thanks for making it possible. #POCOIsHere and we’re ready for an action-packed season 2. Are you? pic.twitter.com/vYOQ8HZj8v — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

With Poco teasing Season 2, it is likely that we will see all the devices with numeric 2 attached to them. There are also rumors of Poco launching Redmi K30 series with its own branding in India. The key thing to watch would be whether Poco can once again surprise the market. It has a real challenge in the form of Realme now. Poco would need more than flagship specifications and mid-range price to rekindle the Poco F1 days from 2018 this year.