Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco could soon launch a new phone which will compete with the OnePlus Nord. This information has been tweeted by Angus Kai Ho Ng, Product Marketing Manager of Poco this week. Poco is a mid-range brand and the news about them launching a Nord challenger hardly comes as a surprise. The tweet from Angus comes with hashtag #Pococomingsoon. Also Read - Check out which Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones will get Android 11 update

However, we still don’t have a lot of details about this Poco phone which could launch in the coming weeks. Reports suggest the Poco F2 Pro could be this device, which we already know is a rebranded Redmi K30 phone. This phone gets a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. It gets Widevine L1 certification and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC with 6GB or 8GB RAM options and up to 256GB storage. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

But it’s possible Poco could use some other Xiaomi or Redmi phone to rival Nord as well. For now, we’re open to all possibilities. Considering the Nord is priced starting from Rs 24,999 in the market, it’s highly doubtful if Poco could offer the F2 Pro in that price bracket. Also Read - How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on your Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco phone right now

Poco rival OnePlus Nord specifications

The Nord is the company’s first mid-range smartphone in a long time. Instead of using a Snapdragon 800 series chip, OnePlus is relying on the Snapdragon 765G chip. This is a 5G chipset and paired with Oxygen OS 10 based on Android 10, one can expect fluid performance.

A couple of highlights on the OnePlus Nord include a 48-megapixel quad camera setup. This main sensor is the same one as the primary unit on the OnePlus 8, complete with OIS. You will also be treated to an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and another depth camera. OnePlus also bundles a 30W fast charger in the box, which is an added advantage.

