comscore Poco TWS earbuds in development, confirms brand | BGR India
Poco confirms TWS earbuds as first non-smartphone product

Poco also recently confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro launched in China will not be rebranded as the Poco F2 in India, adding that the Poco F2 will not be priced around the Rs 20,000 mark.

  • Published: April 7, 2020 1:24 PM IST
POCO India

Smartphone manufacturer Poco recently hosted a virtual fan meet on 30 March 2020, During the meet, the team confirmed to fans that Poco will soon work on its first non-smartphone product. These happen to be a pair of truly wireless buds.

A few days later, Poco India General Manager C. Manmohan also ran a poll on Twitter. In the poll, he asked fans what product would they like to see Poco launch next. The four options provided to viewers were headphones, TWS earbuds, Fitness wearable, and a gamepad. The virtual fan meet saw over 500 fans tune in as part of Poco’s efforts to keep its community engaged, said the company. The interactive meet was a combination of exchange of ideas, a robust feedback session, along with an exhaustive Q&A round with the Poco team.

Later it was revealed that 38.2 percent of the poll went in favor of the truly wireless earbuds. Now, the brand has confirmed that a pair of TWS earbuds are in the pipeline. More information on the earbuds is not available yet. However, we expect the buds to be affordable ones priced maybe around the Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 mark. The earbuds will target the budget TWS market in India. It will compete against competitors including the Realme Buds Air, the Lenovo HT10 Pro and more.

Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2; TWS earbuds coming soon

Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2; TWS earbuds coming soon

Redmi K30 Pro will not be the Poco F2

In other news, C. Manmohan also recently revealed that the recently launched Redmi K30 Pro will not be launched in India as the Poco F2. This was a much-anticipated move since the Redmi K30 was rebranded as the Poco X2 in India. He also noted that the F2 will not be priced around the Rs 20,000 mark. However, the brand did not completely deny the possibility of the phone coming to India. Perhaps we could see it as the Poco X2 Pro later.

  • Published Date: April 7, 2020 1:24 PM IST

