The Poco X2 phone recently received a price hike in India. But only the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant received price hike and not the 8GB RAM model. It seems that the company has now also increased the price of the 8GB + 256GB model. So, the 8GB variant is currently available with a price label of Rs 21,499 on Flipkart. Poco has increased the price by only Rs 500.

Previously, the 8GB + 256GB configuration of Poco X2 was available for Rs 20,999. Besides, the handset comes with a starting price of Rs 17,499 after recent revision. For the same price, you get 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The device is available in three colors, including Red, Blue, and Purple. Read on to know more about the device.

Specifications, features

The Poco X2 is a design-centric smartphone that features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. It weighs around 208 grams and is 8.8mm thick. The highlight of the device is the 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a dual punch-hole setup as well. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor, the Poco X2 comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup on the back. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase-detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

There are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors housed in a pill-shaped cutout for selfies. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.