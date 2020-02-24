Poco has recently confirmed that the Poco X2 smartphone which was launched earlier this month, will indeed be upgraded to Android 11. Poco had earlier suggested that the phone wold likely get an update when the nrand ‘promised to make the best even better’. Now, the fact that the device will get the next Android update is confirmed.

It, however, remains to be seen if Poco will stick with Xiaomi’s MIUI skin for the phone. Now an independent brand, Poco is still using the MIUI 11 interface on the X2. The brand could go ahead and launch its own skin based on Android 11 when the update is being baked. We recently witnessed Oppo sub-brand Realme ditch Oppo’s colorOS interface for its own Realme UI.

Android 11: What’s new?

Android’s next version is expected by many to be announced at Google’s upcoming I/O event in May. The new version will succeed Android 10 and bring in some new features. These include the ability for apps to know if you’re on 5G or 4G networks. This would enable apps to run in different ways to make full efficient use of the data speeds available to you at the time.

Android 11 is also set to include its own messaging tab in the notifications. This would allow all conversations to be grouped under one tab. The feature would make it much easier to look for conversations from various apps, amongst a hoard of notifications.

There are other important features like deeper permission controls via ‘scoped storage’. Further, another feature prevents Bluetooth audio from disconnecting when you turn on Airplane Mode. The dark mode is now improved in the new update. Google will also push in an NFC file sharing alternative that it has been working on for some time.

Google recently launched the first developer preview for Android 11 for Pixel devices and Project Treble supported phones. If the OS is launched in May, we could expect an update on the Poco X2 in the next couple of months.