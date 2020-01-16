comscore Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM
The Geekbench listing shows that the Poco X2 has received a single-core score of 547 and a multi-core score of 1,767. The Poco X2 could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi K30.

In December 2019, Xiaomi Poco Global Head Alvin Tse hinted that a new Poco phone will launch in 2020. Recently, a trademark application was filed by Xiaomi for the Poco F2. This suggested that the Poco F2 will see the light of the day in a few months. Interestingly, a phone with Poco X2 label has now been listed on Geekbench revealing its key specs and some of the features of the device.

Further, the Geekbench listing shows that the Poco X2 received a single-core score of 547 and a multi-core score of 1,767. The scores are notably similar to the single-core and multi-core results of the Redmi K30. As per the listing, the upcoming Poco phone could launch with 8GB of RAM. The Poco X2 could also ship with Android 10 out of the box.

The listing on the benchmarking website also reveals that the phone is codenamed  “phoenixin” and will be equipped with Qualcomm’s octa-core SoC. Notably, in November 2019, an internal code on an MIUI update revealed that Xiaomi was working on a smartphone with code name Pheonix. This handset was none other than Redmi K30. All this suggests that the Xiaomi might launch the Redmi K30 phone in India as Poco X2. The company is soon expected to reveal the details.

So, let’s take a look at the Redmi K30 specifications and features as it is already available in China. The Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G is one of the first smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. This chipset comes with an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. It has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via hybrid SIM slot.

For imaging, the Redmi K30 5G comes equipped with quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 64-megapixel shooter with f/1.9 aperture and phase-detect autofocus. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. One will also find dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel selfie camera setup on the front. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K30
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 765 SoC
OS Android 10
Display 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 5MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP + 2MP
Battery 4,500mAh

