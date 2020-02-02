Poco India has just shared camera samples from its much-anticipated smartphone, the Poco X2 on Twitter. The camera samples come just days before the scheduled launch of the Poco X2. To provide some context, the company also compared the camera samples with its rival Realme X2. The company seems to have captured just one photo with the Poco X2 and the same scene with Realme X2. After comparing this image, Poco crops the center part of the image to likely showcase a 100 percent crop comparison. It also added a caption with “The Matrix” reference of the Red and the Blue pill.

Poco X2 camera sample comparison with Realme X2; details

Taking a look at the caption of the camera samples tweet, we read the subtle yet dominant message. It reads, “On your left is the red pill & on the ‘r’ight is the blue pill.” The caption goes ahead to add, “Make your choice and become the chosen one.” At the end of the caption, the caption reiterates the launch date of the Poco X2 with the “SmoothAF” tagline. Now, moving to the camera samples themselves, Poco India chose a night scene to flex the camera to its limits. It is worth noting that both the images are not 100 percent identical. However, they get the job done.

The Poco X2 managed to capture mode details while exposing the scene with adequate brightness and more natural colors. In the meantime, Realme X2 captures fewer details with an increased green tint and overall a darker frame. We were unable to confirm the settings if both images were shot in the Night mode or regular mode. However, they do appear to be shot in the regular mode.

Moving to the second comparison of the 100 percent crop, we get a clear picture regarding details and texture. The Poco X2 managed to capture a better image with more defined elements, clear, and slightly less noise. Realme X2 image appears to be fuzzy with fewer details, texture, and clarity. Similar to the full image, the exposure and colors were better in Poco. However, we would like to point out that this is not our test and any conclusion. You will have to wait for our full review in the coming weeks for a detailed verdict.