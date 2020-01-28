Poco X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz display by Flipkart

Poco is set to launch its second smartphone in India on February 4. The smartphone will be called Poco X2 and it will succeed Poco F1 from 2018. The former sub-brand of Xiaomi has been teasing the device with extreme refresh. Now, ahead of its launch, it has been confirmed that Poco X2 will support 120Hz refresh rate. When it becomes official next month, Poco X2 will be the second smartphone after Asus ROG Phone II to feature 120Hz fast refresh rate in India.

The company had officially teased extreme refresh rate for the device yesterday. Now, Flipkart has revealed the device will feature 120Hz display. The listing also reveals that Poco X2 will be available via Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce platform. The e-commerce platform plans to reveal more details about the device tomorrow. The refresh rate reaffirms the belief that Poco X2 will be a rebranded Redmi K30 for the Indian market.

The smartphone is launching in India on February 4, the same day when Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite goes on sale. The launch event in New Delhi is set to start at 12:00PM IST. The big focus with Poco X2 seems to be a super smooth user experience. There is also emphasis on gaming experience with liquid cooling and a display tuned for that experience. The teasers also hint at a new image processor, which could be the 64-megapixel 1/1.7-inch Sony sensor seen on the Redmi K30.

If the Poco X2 turns out to be rebranded Redmi K30 then it will have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform and pack a 4,500mAh battery. It might have a side-mounted fingerprint and use LCD display. For imaging, we might see quad rear camera setup and dual selfie cameras. With Poco X2, we might see a new competitor to Realme X2, which also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The Realme X2 is available starting at Rs 16,999 and Poco X2 might be cheaper.