Poco India has just posted a new teaser hinting at the design of its upcoming and much-anticipated smartphone, Poco X2. As part of the teaser, the company posted a new teaser video on its official Twitter account. Taking a closer look, the teaser showed off brief glimpses of the design of the upcoming smartphone. This includes the rounded edges of the device, the top bezel of the devices with the thin speaker grill. In addition, we also see the side buttons of the device, likely the power button and the volume rocker. The power button seems to be slightly recessed on the side of the device.

Poco X2 design teaser

Inspecting the button layout, the Poco X2 seems to feature both the power and the volume rocker on one side. Going through images of the Xiaomi Redmi K30, we see a similar recessed power button with the volume rocker. This likely gives more fuel to the rumors that Poco X2 is just a rebranded Redmi K30. If that is the case then it means that Poco X2 will also come with a punch-hole camera on the front display. In addition, the video also confirmed that Poco X2 will launch on February 4. It is also worth noting that the device will go on sale on Flipkart.

In addition to the design teaser, we already know some information about the smartphone. As reported previously, the device will come with support for 27W fast charging along with a suspected price. Beyond this, the device will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. This will make Poco X2 the second device in the market to feature such a high refresh rate.

The smartphone is one of the most anticipated smartphones to launch in the market. It will also be the first smartphone from Poco India after it spun from Xiaomi India as a separate company. In addition, Xiaomi India also outlined that it will have a renewed focus on its more premium Mi-branded smartphones.