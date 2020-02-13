comscore Poco X2 gets a new update with camera optimizations and bug fixes
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco X2 gets a new software update with camera optimizations and bug fixes
News

Poco X2 gets a new software update with camera optimizations and bug fixes

News

The new Poco X2 update brings optimizations for the camera, security enhancements, and other bug fixes to the device.

  • Published: February 13, 2020 2:31 PM IST
Poco X2 Review 4

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for the Poco X2 smartphone in India. The OTA update brings with it some new optimizations for the camera, security, and other bug fixes to the device. The Poco X2 OTA update bumps up the MIUI software build version to V11.0.4.0.QGHINXM. Here’s everything new on this latest Poco X2 update.

Related Stories


The firmware is about 2.2GB in size, based on the latest Android 10 OS. It also brings along the month-old January 2020 security patch. As per the changelog, the new Poco X2 software update brings optimizations in the Image processing section of the camera for several scenes. It also fixes a bug that crashed the Camera app, when a user opened its Pro Camera mode settings.

Watch: Poco X2 Review

Additionally, the update includes a new Mi Link support feature in the Device categories section. While the January 2020 security patch primarily fixes a local malicious application in the device. This flaw could have allowed the bypass of user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions.

The OTA update for the Poco X2 smartphone is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it should take a while before reaching all units globally. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section of the device.

Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Also Read

Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Poco X2 features, specifications

The Poco X2 smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensors.

The Poco X2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and Adreno 618 GPU. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 2:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

List of WiFi Calling Smartphones on Jio and Airtel
Top Products
List of WiFi Calling Smartphones on Jio and Airtel
Essential shuts down; killing the possibility of tall smartphones

News

Essential shuts down; killing the possibility of tall smartphones

Poco X2 gets a new update with camera optimizations and bug fixes

News

Poco X2 gets a new update with camera optimizations and bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets February 2020 security patch with new update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets February 2020 security patch with new update

Tata Sky to launch 3 new channels today in India

News

Tata Sky to launch 3 new channels today in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch expected soon, but with different pricing model

Essential shuts down; killing the possibility of tall smartphones

Poco X2 gets a new update with camera optimizations and bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets February 2020 security patch with new update

Tata Sky to launch 3 new channels today in India

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco X2 gets a new update with camera optimizations and bug fixes

News

Poco X2 gets a new update with camera optimizations and bug fixes
Best Mobile Phone Under 30000 in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 30000 in 2020
Poco X2 next sale in India on February 18 via Flipkart

News

Poco X2 next sale in India on February 18 via Flipkart
Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications

News

Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications
Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Micromax Days सेल का आखिरी दिन आज, धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन 108मेगापिक्सल कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S10 स्मार्टफोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर लॉन्च प्राइस से मिल रहा है 12 हजार रुपये सस्ता

Amazon Deals of the smartphone 13th feb 2020: Realme 5 Pro को सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका, 1500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट ऐसे हासिल करें

Apple iPhone 11 Pro पर मिल रहा है 6 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट, जानें क्या है ऑफर

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch expected soon, but with different pricing model
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch expected soon, but with different pricing model
Essential shuts down; killing the possibility of tall smartphones

News

Essential shuts down; killing the possibility of tall smartphones
Poco X2 gets a new update with camera optimizations and bug fixes

News

Poco X2 gets a new update with camera optimizations and bug fixes
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets February 2020 security patch with new update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets February 2020 security patch with new update
Tata Sky to launch 3 new channels today in India

News

Tata Sky to launch 3 new channels today in India