Poco X2 gets a new update with camera optimizations and bug fixes

Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for the Poco X2 smartphone in India. The OTA update brings with it some new optimizations for the camera, security, and other bug fixes to the device. The Poco X2 OTA update bumps up the MIUI software build version to V11.0.4.0.QGHINXM. Here’s everything new on this latest Poco X2 update.

The firmware is about 2.2GB in size, based on the latest Android 10 OS. It also brings along the month-old January 2020 security patch. As per the changelog, the new Poco X2 software update brings optimizations in the Image processing section of the camera for several scenes. It also fixes a bug that crashed the Camera app, when a user opened its Pro Camera mode settings.

Additionally, the update includes a new Mi Link support feature in the Device categories section. While the January 2020 security patch primarily fixes a local malicious application in the device. This flaw could have allowed the bypass of user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions.

The OTA update for the Poco X2 smartphone is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it should take a while before reaching all units globally. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section of the device.

Poco X2 features, specifications

The Poco X2 smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensors.

The Poco X2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and Adreno 618 GPU. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.