Poco X2 India launch today: How to watch livestream

Poco X2, the second smartphone from Poco, is set to launch in India today. The device will debut as the first smartphone from the company since it became independent. Last month, Xiaomi announced that it is spinning Poco into an independent brand. As an independent brand, the company is preparing to recreate the excitement surrounding the launch of Poco F1 in 2018. In fact, the smartphone already looks like being one of the most hyped devices to launch this year. It’s a make or break moment for Poco, as it prepares to enter a crowded mid-range smartphone market.

Ahead of the launch, the company confirmed that Poco X2 will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The launch event is scheduled to start at 12:00PM IST and is being held in the national capital. The company will be streaming the event live on YouTube and other social media channels. You can also watch the event live via the link embedded below. The Poco X2 launches after a long hiatus of nearly one and a half years. In the smartphone life cycle, that time period is almost equal to an eternity.

Poco X2 India launch: How to watch livestream, expected price

We know quite a bit about Poco X2 before it becomes official later today. The leaks so far have very much confirmed that it is simply a rebranded Redmi K30 4G, available only in China. The expected specifications include a 6.67-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 X 1080 pixels. The display will support 120Hz refresh rate, making it the second smartphone after Asus ROG Phone 2 to support such a high refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform.

This choice of processor makes it the direct competitor to Realme X2. The company is making it clear by sharing comparison of camera samples. There will be Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as back. There will be 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It will run MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the back, there will be a quad camera setup. The main camera will use 64-megapixel Sony sensor, a first for any smartphone in the Indian market. It will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide rear angle camera.

The setup is completed by dual 2-megapixel sensors that work as depth and dedicated macro sensors. There will be a dual punch-hole selfie camera system with 20-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will house a 4,500mAh battery and support 27W fast charging. The smartphone is rumoured to start at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. At that price, Poco X2 will debut as a premium over the Redmi K30 sold in China. The pricing will decide whether Poco can sustain interest in the brand.

