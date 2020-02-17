Poco X2 is about to get a whole lot better; Here's why

The Poco X2 offers a pretty good set of specifications in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. This is where brands are dishing out all kinds of phones, featuring various combinations of camera, processor, battery and RAM specifications.

A rebranded Redmi K30 4G, the phone is one of the good overall options you can find. However, if it has one catch, it is Xiaomi’s MIUI interface. The Android-based skin is littered with ads and doesn’t exactly appeal to everyone. However, if you’re a user that only needs good hardware on a phone and can take care of the software side on your own, you have heard of custom ROMs. Now, Poco is sending the Poco X2 to developers for custom ROM development.

Custom ROM support for the Poco X2 will allow the phone to be used with a plethora of Android skins. Most of these come with their own set of unique features and designs. Providing kernel sources to developers also ensure that these custom ROMs can be optimised to make the most of the hardware of the phone. Some notable ROMs are Resurrection Remix, LineageOS and Pixel Experience.

Even before the Poco X2, the F1 was popular because of the custom ROM support it offered. The phone also packed great value for money, including a Snapdragon 800 series processor. The decision makes the Poco F1 a great affordable phone for custom ROMs and tinkering even today. Now, we can expect the same soon from the X2. Xiaomi will still hold the 3-day lockdown on unlocking the bootloader as a safety measure.

The Poco X2 units will be provided to the following developers – AmulyaX, darshan1205, neobuddy89, akhilnarang, RevanthTolety, _Mrinal_, Jackeagle, sannn111ty, GtrCraft, blacksuan19, bgcngm, franciscofranco, jhenrique09, arter97 and osm0sis.

Specifications

The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase-detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

For selfies, there are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensor houses in a pill-shaped cutout. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Interestingly, Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.