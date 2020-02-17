comscore Poco X2 is about to get a whole lot better; Here's why | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco X2 is about to get a whole lot better; Here's why
News

Poco X2 is about to get a whole lot better; Here's why

News

The Poco X2 was recently sent over to select custom ROM and kernel developers and could soon get support for a bunch of custom ROMS.

  • Published: February 17, 2020 11:21 AM IST
Poco X2 Review 1

Photo: Dharmik Patel

The Poco X2 offers a pretty good set of specifications in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. This is where brands are dishing out all kinds of phones, featuring various combinations of camera, processor, battery and RAM specifications.

Related Stories


A rebranded Redmi K30 4G, the phone is one of the good overall options you can find. However, if it has one catch, it is Xiaomi’s MIUI interface. The Android-based skin is littered with ads and doesn’t exactly appeal to everyone. However, if you’re a user that only needs good hardware on a phone and can take care of the software side on your own, you have heard of custom ROMs. Now, Poco is sending the Poco X2 to developers for custom ROM development.

Watch: Poco X2 Review

Custom ROM support for the Poco X2 will allow the phone to be used with a plethora of Android skins. Most of these come with their own set of unique features and designs. Providing kernel sources to developers also ensure that these custom ROMs can be optimised to make the most of the hardware of the phone. Some notable ROMs are Resurrection Remix, LineageOS and Pixel Experience.

Even before the Poco X2, the F1 was popular because of the custom ROM support it offered. The phone also packed great value for money, including a Snapdragon 800 series processor. The decision makes the Poco F1 a great affordable phone for custom ROMs and tinkering even today. Now, we can expect the same soon from the X2. Xiaomi will still hold the 3-day lockdown on unlocking the bootloader as a safety measure.

The Poco X2 units will be provided to the following developers – AmulyaX, darshan1205, neobuddy89, akhilnarang, RevanthTolety, _Mrinal_, Jackeagle, sannn111ty, GtrCraft, blacksuan19, bgcngm, franciscofranco, jhenrique09, arter97 and osm0sis.

Specifications

The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase-detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Also Read

Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

For selfies, there are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensor houses in a pill-shaped cutout. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Interestingly, Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 17, 2020 11:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge, Year 5 plans revealed
Gaming
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge, Year 5 plans revealed
OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling

News

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling

Here's why the Poco X2 is about to get a lot better

News

Here's why the Poco X2 is about to get a lot better

Samsung Galaxy A70e renders spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A70e renders spotted online

Oppo R17, Reno 2Z get January security patch

News

Oppo R17, Reno 2Z get January security patch

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling

Here's why the Poco X2 is about to get a lot better

Samsung Galaxy A70e renders spotted online

Oppo R17, Reno 2Z get January security patch

Realme XT, 3 Pro update brings January security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's why the Poco X2 is about to get a lot better

News

Here's why the Poco X2 is about to get a lot better
Samsung Galaxy A30 gets Android 10 via One UI 2.0

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 gets Android 10 via One UI 2.0
Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech
Google shortly teases Android 11

News

Google shortly teases Android 11
Realme C3 first sale in India today: Check price, features

News

Realme C3 first sale in India today: Check price, features

हिंदी समाचार

Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, Asus Max M2 जैसे कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील, जानें ऑफर

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 स्मार्टफोन को मिला Jio VoWiFi सपोर्ट

Nokia TA-1212 हो सकता है पहला ऑफिशियल Android फीचर फोन

Nokia के 55इंच Smart TV को आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

iQOO 3 5G स्मार्टफोन Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 के साथ Antutu पर हुआ स्पॉट

News

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling
News
OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling
Here's why the Poco X2 is about to get a lot better

News

Here's why the Poco X2 is about to get a lot better
Samsung Galaxy A70e renders spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A70e renders spotted online
Oppo R17, Reno 2Z get January security patch

News

Oppo R17, Reno 2Z get January security patch
Realme XT, 3 Pro update brings January security patch

News

Realme XT, 3 Pro update brings January security patch