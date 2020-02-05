comscore Poco X2 kernel source code and bootloader unlock available now
Poco X2 kernel source code and bootloader unlock available now

The release of these kernel source codes will allow third-party developers to build custom ROMs for the Poco X2 smartphone.

  • Published: February 5, 2020 12:46 PM IST
Xiaomi has released the kernel source code of its latest mid-range smartphone, the Poco X2. In addition to publishing the source code, the company also updated its bootloader unlock tool to add support for the Poco X2. These announcements come about hours after the company launched the device in India.

Poco is relatively new on the scene and gradually embracing the developer community with the help of such moves. The release of these kernel source codes will allow third-party developers to build custom ROMs for Poco X2 smartphone. The Kernal source code is based on the latest Android 10 OS.

Interested developers can now download the kernel source code from the GitHub repository. Additionally, the bootloader unlock for the Poco X2 smartphone can be now modified within 3 days of waiting and not unlike 7 days as other Xiaomi devices, PiunikaWeb reports.

As the kernel source code has officially been released by Poco, the smartphone now complies with the legal requirements of the GPLv2 license. This will allow users to flash generic system images (GSIs) of AOSP (Android Open Source Project) ROMs such as LineageOS, RessurectionRemix, and more.

Poco X2 Specifications, Features

The Poco X2 is a rebranded Redmi K30 smartphone for the Indian market. It flaunts a 6.67-inch display with FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) resolution and a IPS LCD panel. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and an Adreno 618 GPU. It also comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The smartphone also features a quad camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor. Rest includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor depth camera. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast-charging. Poco X2 has also added support for Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G with Vo-LTE, and GPS for connectivity.

Features Xiaomi X2
Price 15999
Chipset Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
OS Android v10 (Q)
Display IPS LCD panel-6.67-inch -1080×2400 pixels
Internal Memory 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.
Rear Camera 48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera 25MP selfie camera
Battery Li-Po 4500 mAh battery

  • Published Date: February 5, 2020 12:46 PM IST

