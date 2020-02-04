Welcome to the BGR India daily news wrap. It was an eventful day in tech, and here are all the major updates from the day that you need to brush up on. As a part of the daily news wrap, we bring you key launches, updates and happenings from the world of technology that took place today. The short versions of the stories below will help you catch up to the fast-paced tech domain quickly without needing a lot of time.

Before we dive deeper into the stories, here is a quick skim-through. The Poco X2 finally launched in India. Realme confirmed that a Realme TV-related announcement will be made at MWC 2020. A tweet from Xiaomi MD Manu Kumar Jain teased that the Redmi 9 will feature a big battery and a powerful processor. Google’s Search application now supports in-app prepaid mobile recharge for select networks. Flipkart’s Apple Days Sale will start tomorrow and go on till February 8. Read on for more information.

Poco X2 launch

The much-awaited Poco X2 launched in India today as the brand’s first device after its independence from Xiaomi. The phone comes with specifications including a Snapdragon 730G SoC, and three storage variants. These are the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 15,999, a 6GB RAM + 128Gb storage variant priced at Rs 16,999 and an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that will cost Rs 19,999. The Poco X2 bears a lot of ‘resemblance’ to the 4G Redmi K30 in China. The phone will attempt to disrupt the aggressively priced mid-range smartphone market rivalling phones like the Realme X2 Oppo F15 and Redmi K20.

Realme TV announcement at MWC 2020

Realme has already made it known that it wants to target markets other than smartphones too. Company CMO Francis Wang confirmed that the company will make an announcement about the Realme TV at Mobile World Congress 2020. The brand might even make the TV available in India first. We expect the TV to be priced aggressively, targeting the same market where televisions like Xiaomi’s Mi TV series are running rampant.

Redmi 9 to feature a big battery

Xiaomi refreshes the Redmi series every year and the successor to the Redmi 8 might be close. After a few rumors, Xiaomi MD Manu Kumar Jain today teased the phone on Twitter. Mentioning that all Redmi devices in the 2020 lineup will feature powerful processors and user experience, Jain also hinted at the Redmi 9 featuring a big battery. Our guess is the Redmi 9 could run on a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC with either a 5,000 or a 6,000mAh battery.

Google Search offers prepaid recharge

Google’s native Search app will soon offer users a function to recharge their prepaid plans directly from the app. The seamless function will support payments via providers FreeCharge, MobiKwik, Google Pay and Paytm. Further, the service will support carriers including Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and BSNL for now.

Flipkart Apple Day Sale starts tomorrow

Flipkart will host its Apple Days Sale from February 5 to February 8. The sale will feature discounts and no-cost EMI offers on iPhones. The deals include a Rs 7,000 discount on the Apple iPhone 11 series and a Rs 5,000 discount on the iPhone XR if you use an HDFC credit or debit card. There are also price cuts on older iPhone models including the iPhone 8, 7, 7 Plus, and 6S. The iPhone 6S is available for a price of Rs 23,999.