Hey everyone, welcome back to the BGR India daily news wrap where we cover everything significant from the tech world. We go through everything that happened and then condense it in one single article. If you don’t have time to go through everything during your day, you can catch up with everything important here. The condensed form ensures that you don’t miss out on anything. Going through all the news stories today, it was full of official teasers, and leaks. First, after the weekend, the internet was full-on interesting leaks and a significant announcement about Poco X2.

Taking a look at everything, in brief, the most important development was the official launch date for Poco X2. Beyond this, the day was full of leaks. Starting the leaks coverage, details about the upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 12 surfaced online. We also got information about the upcoming Motorola smartphone with a stylus, Oppo Smartwatch with ECG and more. Other information focused on a new leaked image for the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Buds+, and Galaxy A41 battery capacity. Now, let’s dig deeper.

Poco X2 launching on February 4

Poco is officially back from the brink. The company has announced that it will launch its next smartphone in India on February 4. In a new teaser on Twitter, the company has confirmed that this smartphone will be called Poco X2. There is a possibility that this device is just a rebranded version of Redmi K30, launched in China last month.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 details leak

The PUBG Mobile devs have been teasing the release of Erangel 2.0 for quite a while now. And now in a new video, Mr. Ghost Gaming has leaked that the next Chinese Beta version will feature the revamped map. The video shows that in a hidden room the revamped locations of the Erangel map have been marked.

Motorola working on a smartphone with a stylus

Motorola hasn’t really used styluses with its phones for quite some time now. However, that might be about to change. A recent tip from a leaker Evan Blass hinted at Motorola working on a new device called the Edge+. Soon after, the same leaker posted another render of a new Motorola device that comes with its own stylus.

Oppo Smartwatch with ECG set to launch soon

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has been trying its hand at other services besides smartphones as well. The company recently revealed its plans to dive into IoT services and even wearables. Oppo hasn’t revealed when exactly its smartwatch will launch. However, we know that the watch will launch in the first quarter of 2020. Now we have new information which suggests that the watch will launch with ECG (Electrocardiogram) capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ leak

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S20 series next month. The leaks so far already paint a clear picture as to what to expect from the lineup. Now, tipster Evan Blass has revealed that Galaxy Buds+ will be offered for free to those who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks

It looks like Samsung is preparing to launch multiple smartphone devices in the market. A report confirmed that the company is also working on Samsung Galaxy A41. The report also revealed some information regarding the device. According to the Safety Korea certification website, it looks like Galaxy A41 will run on a 3,500mAh battery.