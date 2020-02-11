Poco X2 went on sale for the first in India today. Those who failed to get their hands on the latest Poco X2 smartphone today, can purchase it next week. As per Flipkart, the next Poco X2 sale will take place in India on February 18. The flash sale will begin at 12:00PM. The Poco X2 price in India starts from Rs 15,999, and it is listed in three colors options. These include Phoenix Red, Atlantis Blue, and Matrix Purple colors.

Poco X2 price in India, sale offer

The Poco X2 buyers can get Rs 1,000 discount with the ICICI Bank credit card. Poco X2 is listed on Flipkart in three different configurations. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and will be available for Rs 15,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 16,999. The top of the line 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model of the Poco X2 will go on sale for Rs 19,999.

Poco X2 specifications

It features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. At 208 grams, the smartphone is heavy and is 8.8m thick. The highlight of the device is the 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, making it the second smartphone after ROG Phone 2 to support the refresh rate. The only difference being that Poco X2 has an LCD display and not OLED, which is seen on ROG Phone 2.

Powering the Poco X2 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor. This is the same processor also found on Realme X2. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup that protrudes a bit. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase-detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

For selfies, there are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensor houses in a pill-shaped cutout. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Interestingly, Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

Features Xiaomi Poco X2 Price 15999 Chipset Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset OS Android v10 (Q) Display IPS LCD panel-6.67-inch -1080×2400 pixels Internal Memory 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Rear Camera 48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor Front Camera 25MP selfie camera Battery Li-Po 4500 mAh battery